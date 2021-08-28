Save $0.22 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Marion

(MARION, IN) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Marion area offering savings of $0.22 per gallon.

McClure at 1509 S Western Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.87 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at McClure at 130 S Branson St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.00 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

McClure 1509 S Western Ave , Marion

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.87 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.92 $ -- $ -- $ --

Phillips 66 1194 N Washington St, Marion

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.90 $ 3.12 $ 3.71 $ 3.19

Circle K 1339 W 2Nd St, Marion

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 1401 W 2Nd St, Marion

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ 3.39 $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.92 $ 3.39 $ -- $ --

Speedway 1550 Western Ave, Marion

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ -- $ -- $ --

Casey's 1229 N Baldwin Ave, Marion

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ -- $ 3.47 $ 3.27

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.