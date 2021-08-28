Save up to $0.09 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Clovis

(CLOVIS, NM) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Clovis area offering savings of $0.09 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Valero at 3500 N Prince St. Regular there was listed at $2.9 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at Chevron at 901 N Prince St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.96.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Valero 3500 N Prince St, Clovis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.90 $ 3.26 $ 3.56 $ 3.48

Valero 1020 Mitchell St, Clovis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ 3.23 $ 3.53 $ 3.48

Valero 1320 N Prince St, Clovis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ 3.23 $ 3.53 $ 3.32

Allsup's 1220 W 7Th St, Clovis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ 3.23 $ 3.53 $ 3.32

Phillips 66 2021 North Prince St, Clovis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ 3.23 $ 3.53 $ --

Valero 700 S Prince St, Clovis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ 3.25 $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.