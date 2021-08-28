Cancel
Clovis, NM

Save up to $0.09 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Clovis

Posted by 
Clovis News Alert
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zdfBx_0bfkcYid00

(CLOVIS, NM) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Clovis area offering savings of $0.09 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Valero at 3500 N Prince St. Regular there was listed at $2.9 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at Chevron at 901 N Prince St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.96.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Valero

3500 N Prince St, Clovis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.90
$3.26
$3.56
$3.48

Valero

1020 Mitchell St, Clovis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.93
$3.23
$3.53
$3.48

Valero

1320 N Prince St, Clovis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.93
$3.23
$3.53
$3.32

Allsup's

1220 W 7Th St, Clovis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.93
$3.23
$3.53
$3.32

Phillips 66

2021 North Prince St, Clovis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.93
$3.23
$3.53
$--

Valero

700 S Prince St, Clovis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.93
$3.25
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

