El Centro, CA

Save up to $1.00 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in El Centro

Posted by 
El Centro Bulletin
El Centro Bulletin
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05hfCq_0bfkcV4S00

(EL CENTRO, CA) Gas prices vary across in the El Centro area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $1.00 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Kennedy's Market at 70 E Main St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.89 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 2115 S 4Th St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.89.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $4.30 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Kennedy's Market

70 E Main St, Heber
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.89
$--
$--
$3.87
card
card$3.99
$--
$--
$3.97

Sellers Petroleum

350 W Aten Rd, Imperial
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.94
$4.14
$4.34
$4.28

Patriot

144 S J St, Imperial
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.99
$4.19
$4.29
$3.99
card
card$4.09
$4.29
$4.39
$4.09

ARCO

1105 Yourman Rd, Heber
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.01
$4.23
$4.39
$4.19

Costco

2030 N Imperial Ave, El Centro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.05
$4.35
$--
$--

Aten Express

390 W Aten Rd, El Centro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.09
$4.29
$4.39
$4.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

El Centro Bulletin

ABOUT

With El Centro Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices
