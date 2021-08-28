Save up to $1.00 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in El Centro

(EL CENTRO, CA) Gas prices vary across in the El Centro area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $1.00 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Kennedy's Market at 70 E Main St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.89 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 2115 S 4Th St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.89.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $4.30 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Kennedy's Market 70 E Main St, Heber

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.87 card card $ 3.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.97

Sellers Petroleum 350 W Aten Rd, Imperial

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.94 $ 4.14 $ 4.34 $ 4.28

Patriot 144 S J St, Imperial

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 4.29 $ 3.99 card card $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ 4.39 $ 4.09

ARCO 1105 Yourman Rd, Heber

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.01 $ 4.23 $ 4.39 $ 4.19

Costco 2030 N Imperial Ave, El Centro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.05 $ 4.35 $ -- $ --

Aten Express 390 W Aten Rd, El Centro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ 4.39 $ 4.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.