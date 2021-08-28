Here’s the cheapest gas in Danville Saturday

(DANVILLE, IL) Gas prices vary across in the Danville area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.12 per gallon.

Mach 1 at 1525 Georgetown Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.23 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Phillips 66 at 851 E Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.35.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.28 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Mach 1 1525 Georgetown Rd, Tilton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.23 $ 3.54 $ 3.84 $ --

Casey's 2101 E Main St, Danville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.23 $ -- $ -- $ 3.15

Mach 1 510 N Gilbert St, Danville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.24 $ 3.49 $ 4.04 $ 3.16

Circle K 1212 N Bowman Ave, Danville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.24 $ 3.54 $ 3.94 $ 3.11

Casey's 845 E Voorhees St, Danville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.24 $ -- $ -- $ 3.11

Circle K 1622 Georgetown Rd, Tilton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.56 $ 3.96 $ 3.04

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.