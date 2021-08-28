Cancel
Seguin, TX

Where's the cheapest gas in Seguin?

Posted by 
Seguin News Flash
Seguin News Flash
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NRKto_0bfkcNFs00

(SEGUIN, TX) According to Seguin gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.34 per gallon on gas.

H-E-B at 1354 E Court St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.55 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Exxon at 502 E Court St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.63 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

H-E-B

1354 E Court St, Seguin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.55
$2.80
$3.09
$2.74

Murphy USA

1398 Eastwood Dr, Seguin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.56
$--
$--
$--

Sunoco

2728 N Austin St, Seguin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.57
$--
$--
$--

QuikTrip

200 Ih-10 E, Seguin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.57
$2.82
$3.07
$2.69

Love's Travel Stop

3158 Ih-10 W, Seguin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.57
$2.92
$3.27
$3.04
card
card$2.65
$--
$3.35
$3.03

Shell

1805 W Ih-10, Seguin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.58
$--
$--
$2.75

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Seguin News Flash

Seguin News Flash

Seguin, TX
ABOUT

With Seguin News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

