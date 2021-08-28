Where's the cheapest gas in Seguin?

(SEGUIN, TX) According to Seguin gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.34 per gallon on gas.

H-E-B at 1354 E Court St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.55 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Exxon at 502 E Court St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.63 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

H-E-B 1354 E Court St, Seguin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.55 $ 2.80 $ 3.09 $ 2.74

Murphy USA 1398 Eastwood Dr, Seguin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.56 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sunoco 2728 N Austin St, Seguin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.57 $ -- $ -- $ --

QuikTrip 200 Ih-10 E, Seguin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.57 $ 2.82 $ 3.07 $ 2.69

Love's Travel Stop 3158 Ih-10 W, Seguin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.57 $ 2.92 $ 3.27 $ 3.04 card card $ 2.65 $ -- $ 3.35 $ 3.03

Shell 1805 W Ih-10, Seguin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.58 $ -- $ -- $ 2.75

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.