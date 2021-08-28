TD Club holds annual watermelon cutting
Newberry College football players go in for watermelon.
The Newberry County Touchdown Club cut up about 25 watermelons to give out to the Wolves.
NEWBERRY — On Saturday, the Newberry County Touchdown Club served watermelon to the Newberry College football team after their scrimmage. This is an annual event through the Newberry County Touchdown Club as a way to kick-off the season.
