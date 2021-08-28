TD Club holds annual watermelon cutting

Newberry College football players get ready to eat some watermelon. Leah Cromer Blackmon | For The Newberry Observer

The Newberry County Touchdown Club holds this event annually, as a kick-off to the new football season.

Jimmie Coggins | For The Newberry Observer

Newberry College football players go in for watermelon.

Jimmie Coggins | For The Newberry Observer

The Newberry County Touchdown Club cut up about 25 watermelons to give out to the Wolves.

Jimmie Coggins | For The Newberry Observer

NEWBERRY — On Saturday, the Newberry County Touchdown Club served watermelon to the Newberry College football team after their scrimmage. This is an annual event through the Newberry County Touchdown Club as a way to kick-off the season.