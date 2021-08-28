Save up to $0.60 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Auburn

(AUBURN, CA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Auburn area offering savings of $0.60 per gallon.

Maidu Market at 631 Auburn Folsom Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $4.09 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Valero at 1650 Lincoln Way, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.69.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $4.40 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Maidu Market 631 Auburn Folsom Rd, Auburn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ 4.39 $ -- card card $ 4.29 $ 4.39 $ 4.59 $ --

Gulf 1110 High St, Auburn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.24 $ 4.44 $ 4.64 $ 4.24 card card $ 4.34 $ 4.54 $ 4.74 $ 4.34

Speedway 601 Newcastle Rd, Newcastle

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.25 $ 4.45 $ 4.55 $ 4.49 card card $ 4.35 $ 4.55 $ 4.65 $ 4.59

Rowdy Randy's 650 High St, Auburn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.29 $ 4.49 $ 4.69 $ 4.29 card card $ 4.39 $ 4.59 $ 4.79 $ 4.39

Gas & Shop 13380 Lincoln Way, Auburn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.29 $ 4.49 $ 4.59 $ 4.27 card card $ 4.33 $ 4.53 $ 4.63 $ 4.31

Speedway 13461 Bowman Rd, Auburn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.29 $ 4.49 $ 4.59 $ 4.25 card card $ 4.39 $ 4.59 $ 4.69 $ 4.35

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.