Gas savings: The cheapest station in Parkersburg

(PARKERSBURG, WV) Gas prices vary across in the Parkersburg area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.25 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sam's Club at 1100 Grand Central Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.84 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.09 at Shell at 2320 Gihon Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Parkersburg area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.99 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club 1100 Grand Central Ave, Vienna

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ 3.06 $ --

Go Mart 2850 Pike St, Parkersburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ 3.04 $ 3.24 $ 3.03

Speedway 2893 Pike St, Parkersburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ 3.14 $ 3.34 $ 3.03

Walmart 2900 Pike St, Parkersburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ 3.04 $ 3.24 $ 3.03

BP 2301 Pike St, Parkersburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ --

Marathon 2300 Pike St, Parkersburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.