Sherman gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(SHERMAN, TX) Gas prices vary across in the Sherman area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.35 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Lucky Stop at 429 N Sam Rayburn Fwy was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.64 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Valero at 17207 Sh-56, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Sherman area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.71 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Lucky Stop 429 N Sam Rayburn Fwy, Sherman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.64 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sam's Club 3333 N Us-75, Sherman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.64 $ -- $ 2.94 $ --

Lucky Stop 4916 S Texoma Pkwy, Denison

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ 2.89 $ 3.05 $ 2.65

Lucky Stop 4799 Fm-1417 , Denison

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ -- $ -- $ 2.65

Lucky Stop 5006 Ur-1417, Denison

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ -- $ -- $ --

Valero 2121 N Ur-1417 Ste K, Sherman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.66 $ 2.91 $ 3.16 $ 2.69

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.