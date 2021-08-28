Save up to $0.17 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Hilo

(HILO, HI) Gas prices vary across in the Hilo area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.17 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Safeway at 381 Makaala St. Regular there was listed at $3.96 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.13 at 76 at 1801 Kamehameha Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Hilo area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $4.05 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Safeway 381 Makaala St, Hilo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.96 $ 3.97 $ 4.41 $ 3.74 card card $ 3.96 $ 4.07 $ 4.51 $ 3.84

Hele 434 Kamehameha Ave, Hilo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.99 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ 4.54 $ --

Aloha 761 Kekuanaoa St, Hilo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.99 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 4.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Hele 511 W Kawailani St, Hilo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 4.54 $ 4.29 card card $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ 4.64 $ 4.39

Big Island Energy 50 Kukila Street, Hilo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.02 $ -- $ -- $ 4.40

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.