Hilo, HI

Save up to $0.17 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Hilo

Posted by 
Hilo Today
Hilo Today
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28xNly_0bfkc7DV00

(HILO, HI) Gas prices vary across in the Hilo area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.17 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Safeway at 381 Makaala St. Regular there was listed at $3.96 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.13 at 76 at 1801 Kamehameha Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Hilo area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $4.05 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Safeway

381 Makaala St, Hilo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.96
$3.97
$4.41
$3.74
card
card$3.96
$4.07
$4.51
$3.84

Hele

434 Kamehameha Ave, Hilo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.99
$--
$--
$--
card
card$4.09
$4.29
$4.54
$--

Aloha

761 Kekuanaoa St, Hilo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.99
$--
$--
$--
card
card$4.09
$--
$--
$--

Hele

511 W Kawailani St, Hilo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.99
$4.19
$4.54
$4.29
card
card$4.09
$4.29
$4.64
$4.39

Big Island Energy

50 Kukila Street, Hilo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.02
$--
$--
$4.40

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Hilo Today

Hilo Today

Hilo, HI
89
Followers
204
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With Hilo Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

