Don’t have a yard? Grow these California native plants in a container garden

Whereiwander… may be to observe many of our native plants as I only have to walk out into our meadow, woods, or for a walk along the nearby roadsides. Many of the native plants can be found during our three growing seasons. Remnants of them can also readily be seen in winter and are exceptionally pretty when covered with hoary frosts. Many dry extremely well and can provide us with delightful dried flower arrangements. Unfortunately for some people even some of our native plants can be a nemesis; because they bloom at the same time of the year one gets the blame and the other goes barely unnoticed. These two plants which begin blooming in late August and continue their growth throughout early autumn are Goldenrod and Ragweed. Goldenrod is generally tall, brilliant yellow and has showy blossoms, and grows in a variety of habitats. Goldenrod gets blamed as the instigator of allergy conditions. Runny nose, teary eyes, and sneezing are general allergy complaints that are tagged with Goldenrod’s name. In the meantime, an unobtrusive-looking small green plant with green flowers with the enchanting name Ambrosia artemisiifolia, also known as Common Ragweed, seldom gets the actual culpability.