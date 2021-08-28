Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Don’t have a yard? Grow these California native plants in a container garden

By Liz Ohanesian
San Gabriel Valley Tribune
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen I tell Flora Ito, nursery sales manager for Sun Valley-based Theodore Payne Foundation, that I’m interested in native plants for my apartment balcony, she asks a series of questions. What are the measurements of the space? How much sun hits the balcony and at what time of day is...

www.sgvtribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Garden Plants#Native Plants#Theodore Payne Foundation#Xerces Society#Rolling Hills Estates#Monkeyflowers#Roger S Gardens
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Gardening
Related
GardeningPosted by
BobVila

11 Perennials to Plant in the Fall for Beautiful Spring Flowers

Perennials, as the term implies, are plants that can live for years, even decades, adding beauty to your garden with very little care. Flowering perennials typically produce blooms by the second year, though some will burst with color the very first year. And spring perennials? Well, can you think of a better way to chase away the winter blues than with pretty pink, yellow, purple, and more hues?
Gardeninggardeningsoul.com

20 Plants You Can Grow From Cuttings – And How to Do It

Did you find this helpful? Share it with your friends!. When it comes to gardening, you might be surprised by how easy and cost-effective growing your own plants can be. It’s never been easier than now with a wide variety of cuttings available at most stores that cater specifically for plant lovers!
GardeningPopular Science

4 reasons to let your lawn grow wild

Lawns are a sign of prestige. Once a sign of upper-middle-class British wealth, over the past century the traditional yard transformed into an element of the “American Dream”—owning a house of surrounded by a mini field of greenery. It takes a significant amount of water, fertilizer, and labor to maintain a simple grass lawn—and even more resources for keeping sporting arenas, golf courses, and gigantic McMansions in top shape.
Gardeningseattlepi.com

6 Great-smelling plants you can grow inside your home

Our ability to smell is glorious, yet severely under-appreciated. It plays fifth fiddle to the other “rock star” senses, earning our attention only when the ham goes bad... or whenever junior poops his pants. At least I used to think so, until a day some three years back when I...
GardeningDomaine

Learn All About How to Grow a Chandelier Plant

The chandelier plant lives up to its name: Leaves branch out in all directions, and tiny plantlets decorate each leaf, some with roots trailing from them. Native to Madagascar, the chandelier plant is used to hot, dry climates and is extremely resilient. Because the plantlets line each thin, long leaf, it means the chandelier plant spreads rapidly—they pretty much survive no matter where they land.
Gardeningartofhealthyliving.com

Why You Should Fill Your Home With Plants And Flowers

Without plants and flowers, our living spaces can look super bleak and clinical. Besides, our indoor air and overall mood can suffer. So brighten up your every day by investing in a few potted plants and indoor flowers to reap so many health and mood benefits. Plus, your home will look much more comfortable and stylish—the benefits don’t stop coming, so consider adding greenery to your home.
Animalshudsonvalley360.com

Be a Better Gardener: Ready-to-plant wildlife gardens

Planting a garden to foster wildlife has become a very popular mission among environmentally aware gardeners. Not so long ago “pest-free” was the gardeners’ goal for their landscapes. More recently, though, we’ve realized that a landscape without insects is also a landscape without the birds that feed on them, and a landscape without the pollinators that ensure fruitfulness and the reproduction of our plants. Our view of our outdoor spaces has become much more inclusive.
Clark County, WAthereflector.com

Native plants ‘great’ option for fall gardening

As temperatures begin to steadily decrease and rain averages increase, it’s time to start thinking about planting for fall. Good Year Farms, led by Hannah Schrager, is a native plants nursery in Washougal that services the greater Clark County area. “My biggest tip is to plant in the fall and...
Gardeningyourerie

Gardening Moments: Planting Garlic

Nationally recognized gardening expert Melinda Myers helps everyday gardeners find success and ease in the garden through her Melinda’s Garden Moment television segments. Melinda shares tips that hold the key to gardening success, learned through her more than 30 years of horticulture experience. New Melinda’s Garden Moment web tips will be added throughout the growing season, so be sure to check back for timely, seasonal tips to help you be successful in your gardens!
GardeningEvening Star

Add container gardens in the fall

Fall, with its cooler days, just begs you to get outside and enjoy your patios and porches. And while spring and summer’s glory days are over, that doesn’t mean you still can’t add pops of color with container gardens. Here are some ideas for sprucing up your outdoor spaces with containers of color.
Gardeningwashingtonnewsday.com

What Do Plants Require in Order to Grow?

What do plants require to thrive? Plants are a wonderful addition to any home, whether indoors or out, and the advantages of incorporating some natural elements into your living area have been well established. However, for some people, especially those who are new to gardening, keeping plants alive and flourishing can be a daunting task. For the uninitiated, plant growth is influenced by a variety of factors, and various species have varied requirements.
Gardeningmylittlefalls.com

Where I Wander – Native Plants

Whereiwander… may be to observe many of our native plants as I only have to walk out into our meadow, woods, or for a walk along the nearby roadsides. Many of the native plants can be found during our three growing seasons. Remnants of them can also readily be seen in winter and are exceptionally pretty when covered with hoary frosts. Many dry extremely well and can provide us with delightful dried flower arrangements. Unfortunately for some people even some of our native plants can be a nemesis; because they bloom at the same time of the year one gets the blame and the other goes barely unnoticed. These two plants which begin blooming in late August and continue their growth throughout early autumn are Goldenrod and Ragweed. Goldenrod is generally tall, brilliant yellow and has showy blossoms, and grows in a variety of habitats. Goldenrod gets blamed as the instigator of allergy conditions. Runny nose, teary eyes, and sneezing are general allergy complaints that are tagged with Goldenrod’s name. In the meantime, an unobtrusive-looking small green plant with green flowers with the enchanting name Ambrosia artemisiifolia, also known as Common Ragweed, seldom gets the actual culpability.
Greenwich, CTgreenwichsentinel.com

Native Plants: The Champion of Environmental Restoration

Get your gardening gloves and cameras ready! The Greenwich Botanical Center (GBC) and Greenwich Grown have partnered to host the first annual Native Pollinator Plant Photo Contest and you have one more week to submit your photos. Entering is as easy as visiting www.greenwichbotanicalcenter.org by scanning the QR code on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy