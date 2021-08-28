Cancel
Granbury, TX

Granbury gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

Granbury Post
Granbury Post
 7 days ago
(GRANBURY, TX) Depending on where you fill up in Granbury, you could be saving up to $0.36 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Brookshire's at 1301 S Morgan St. Regular there was listed at $2.73 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.09 at Shell at 2083 Weatherford Hwy, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.85.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Brookshire's

1301 S Morgan St, Granbury
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.73
$3.07
$3.25
$--

Murphy USA

801 Us-377 E, Granbury
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.73
$2.98
$3.23
$2.88

E-Z Mart

535 S Morgan St, Granbury
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$--

Valero

902 E Us-377, Granbury
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$3.00
$3.25
$2.85

E-Z Mart

2201 S Morgan St, Granbury
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$3.04
$3.31
$--

Exxon

1901 E Us-377, Granbury
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$3.19
$3.54
$2.85

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Granbury Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

