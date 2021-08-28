Granbury gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(GRANBURY, TX) Depending on where you fill up in Granbury, you could be saving up to $0.36 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Brookshire's at 1301 S Morgan St. Regular there was listed at $2.73 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.09 at Shell at 2083 Weatherford Hwy, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.85.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Brookshire's 1301 S Morgan St, Granbury

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ 3.07 $ 3.25 $ --

Murphy USA 801 Us-377 E, Granbury

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ 2.98 $ 3.23 $ 2.88

E-Z Mart 535 S Morgan St, Granbury

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ --

Valero 902 E Us-377, Granbury

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.00 $ 3.25 $ 2.85

E-Z Mart 2201 S Morgan St, Granbury

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.04 $ 3.31 $ --

Exxon 1901 E Us-377, Granbury

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.19 $ 3.54 $ 2.85

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.