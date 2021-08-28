Tupelo gas at $2.57 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(TUPELO, MS) Gas prices vary across in the Tupelo area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.22 per gallon.

Walmart Neighborhood Market at 318 S Gloster St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.57 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Texaco at 214 S Thomas St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.79.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.69.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Walmart Neighborhood Market 318 S Gloster St, Tupelo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.57 $ 2.75 $ 2.95 $ 2.83

Murphy Express 2255 W Main St, Tupelo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.57 $ -- $ 3.07 $ 2.85

Dodge's Store 2290 W Main St, Tupelo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.57 $ -- $ -- $ --

Kroger 960 W Main St, Tupelo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ --

Savings Station 447 E Main St, Tupelo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.63 $ 2.94 $ 3.24 $ -- card card $ 2.63 $ 2.96 $ 3.26 $ --

Sprint 899 E Main St, Tupelo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ 2.95 $ 3.39 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.