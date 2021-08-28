Cancel
Eureka, CA

Eureka gas at $4.15 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

Eureka Journal
Eureka Journal
 7 days ago
(EUREKA, CA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Eureka area offering savings of $0.64 per gallon.

Costco at 1006 W Wabash Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $4.15 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Texaco at 1711 4Th St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.79.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $4.66.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Costco

1006 W Wabash Ave, Eureka
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.15
$--
$4.45
$--

76

1411 Broadway St, Eureka
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.45
$4.69
$--
$--

Renner Petroleum

1976 5Th St, Eureka
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.47
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Eureka Journal

Eureka Journal

Eureka, CA
