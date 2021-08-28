Lenoir gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area
(LENOIR, NC) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Lenoir area offering savings of $0.10 per gallon.
Murphy USA at 915 Blowing Rock Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Travelers at 429 Harper Ave Nw, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.83 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.04
$3.34
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.80
$3.10
$3.40
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.81
$3.10
$3.40
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.81
$3.06
$3.46
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.81
$3.10
$3.40
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.81
$3.11
$3.40
$2.94
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
