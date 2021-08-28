Lenoir gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(LENOIR, NC) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Lenoir area offering savings of $0.10 per gallon.

Murphy USA at 915 Blowing Rock Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Travelers at 429 Harper Ave Nw, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.83 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Murphy USA 915 Blowing Rock Blvd, Lenoir

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.04 $ 3.34 $ 2.95

Exxon 1010 Blowing Rock Blvd, Lenoir

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.80 $ 3.10 $ 3.40 $ --

CITGO 718 Morganton Blvd Sw, Lenoir

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ 3.10 $ 3.40 $ 2.99

Speedway 502 Wilkesboro Blvd Se, Lenoir

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ 3.06 $ 3.46 $ 2.99

CITGO 1136 Hickory Blvd, Lenoir

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ 3.10 $ 3.40 $ 2.95

CITGO 1742 Blowing Rock Blvd, Lenoir

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ 3.11 $ 3.40 $ 2.94

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.