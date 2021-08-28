Flash Flood Watch issued for Crawford, Richland by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 09:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-28 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Crawford; Richland FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Iowa and southwest Wisconsin, including the following areas, in Iowa, Allamakee, Chickasaw, Clayton, Fayette, Floyd, Howard, Mitchell and Winneshiek. In southwest Wisconsin, Crawford and Richland. * Until 6 PM CDT this evening. * Another area of showers and storms is moving into northeast Iowa that could make flooding problems worse. * Water will remain high that could lead to major river flooding and road closures.