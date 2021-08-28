Cancel
Best Fashion Instagrams of the Week: Dua Lipa, Rosalía, Normani, and More

By Liana Satenstein
Vogue Magazine
Vogue Magazine
 7 days ago

If you’re looking for those scholastic back-to-school vibes to inject into your fall style, look no further than Rosalía. Amid a seemingly suburban street, the singer opted for a pert and peppy all-white look: A classic white shirt with high-waisted white shorts and a pair of platform boots with pulled-up socks. The saucy, elevated effect here? Rosalía wore a teeny knit plaid vest with pops of red and a huge red bow in her hair. It was utterly adorable with just a hint of sauce.

