Best Fashion Instagrams of the Week: Dua Lipa, Rosalía, Normani, and More

Lizzo’s flute is back and our Friday is made. The singer once more showed off her impressive flute skills yesterday as she gave her own personal remix to her new hit song, “Rumors” featuring Cardi B. In typical Lizzo fashion, though, she had to go bigger and bolder for the performance and broke out one of her edgiest looks to date. The outfit included a studded patent leather corset top and fringe-hem black denim shorts. The outfit taps into this season’s newfound appreciation for corseted silhouettes and bustier designs, spotted on everyone from Kourtney and Kim Kardashian to Beyoncé and Megan Fox...