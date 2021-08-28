Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

Images of the Week: The Spencer Trailer Is Released, Laquan Smith Will Show At the Empire State Building for NYFW, and More

By Sam Sussma n
Posted by 
Vogue Magazine
Vogue Magazine
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Fashion week is almost upon us. And with the return of in-person shows, there is plenty of celebratory fanfare. One of the best examples of a larger-than-life runway moment will be from LaQuan Smith. Known for his megawatt creations, the designer is showing at an equally fantastic location: The Empire State building. The show will be historic, too: Smith will be the first designer in history to stage a fashion show there.

www.vogue.com

Comments / 0

Vogue Magazine

Vogue Magazine

7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.

 https://www.vogue.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Charlie Watts
Person
Tommy Dorfman
Person
Kristen Stewart
Person
Prince Charles
Person
Charles Melton
Person
Olivier Rousteing
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Week#Nyfw#Nyfw#The Rolling Stones#Royal Family
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Diddy’s Girls! The Combs Sisters Made Their Couture Runway Debut at Alta Moda

This weekend, the stars converged on Venice to take in Dolce & Gabbana’s Alta Moda collection. With a guest list that read like a Hollywood who’s who, a special performance from Jennifer Hudson, and outfits delivered by gondola, the event was an extravaganza. Naturally, Sean Combs was right in the middle of the action. The hip hop icon’s love of fashion is well documented, but he was in the audience this season for a special reason: the runway debuts of his daughters, 14-year-old twins D’Lila and Jessie, and 15-year old Chance.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Dolce & Gabbana’s Stunning Alta Moda Show in Venice Boasted Both a Lightning Strike and a Rainbow

Even though Venice was founded 1,600 years ago, it seems safe to say this city has never seen a sight like that which unfolded here tonight. Watched by an audience that included Jennifer Lopez, Sean Combs, Doja Cat, Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Ciara, Monica Bellucci, Christian Bale, Dame Helen Mirren, Kitty Spencer and many more, Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana presented their latest Alta Moda collection in a venue that has, until now, never hosted a fashion show: St Mark’s Square.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Vogue Magazine

At 25, Zendaya Has Proven Her Prowess on the Red Carpet

Is it even a red carpet if Zendaya isn’t there? Maybe so, but few Hollywood stars deliver a stellar fashion moment like her. Whether she’s in archival fashion or fresh-off-the-runway looks, Zendaya and her stylist Law Roach consistently keep her fans on their toes. In honor of her 25th birthday today, Vogue is looking back on some of her greatest recent style hits.
Los Angeles, CAVice

The Y2K looks inspiring Devon Lee Carlson's fall wardrobe

“I’m really trying to make middle school Dev proud,” says model Devon Lee Carlson, over Zoom from her Los Angeles home. “Don’t you feel the same way? Like you’re dressing for your younger self?” Among many, many other things Y2K, Devon’s reminiscing about her Olsen twins-induced obsession with Balenciaga’s City bag — and how she brought that formative obsession full circle a decade-and-a-half later, at the Parisian house’s Rodeo Drive flagship.
Moviesmoviehole.net

Teaser Trailer : Spencer starring Kristen Stewart

The marriage of Princess Diana and Prince Charles has long since grown cold. Though rumors of affairs and a divorce abound, peace is ordained for the Christmas festivities at the Queen’s Sandringham Estate. There’s eating and drinking, shooting and hunting. Diana knows the game. But this year, things will be profoundly different.
Beauty & FashionHarper's Bazaar

This Is What Meghan Fox Wears to the Organic Grocery Store

Megan Fox would like to know your thoughts on her latest fit. Yesterday, the star actress appeared in Los Angeles in a lime green bodysuit by Diggzy with a round cut-out at the midriff revealing a sultry dose of under-boob. She paired the neon piece with a light-wash, relaxed fit denim set by Alexander Wang and accessorized with a matching green bag, perfecting the duochrome look's symmetry of hues.
MoviesYardbarker

Spencer Official Trailer, Cast and Release Date

Spencer released its first trailer and first look at Kristen Stewart as Diana, Princess of Wales. Get ready for another in-depth look at the royal family. The first trailer for Spencer was released Thursday, and fans of Lady Di got their first look at Kristen Stewart in the titular role. Check out the trailer below:
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Footwear News

Zendaya Looks Flawless in a Plunging Floor-Length Valentino Dress and Classic Louboutin Pumps at Venice Film Festival

Zendaya surprised her fans at the star-studded Venice Film Festival yesterday in classic attire crafted by her stylist, Law Roach. The “Dune” actress arrived in a floor-length white Valentino dress featuring a mile-high slit, lapel collar, belted waist attached with a pink satin ribbon, revealing décolletage and a black blazer. For footwear, the “Spider-Man” star wore a classic pair of Christian Louboutin pumps with a pointed-toe silhouette. Usually, Zendaya opts for Louboutin stilettos as her go-to brand for red carpet events. Last spring, Zendaya modeled a slew of Valentino ensembles, including an all-pink monochromatic outfit with slingback kitten heels. The Disney Channel alum...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Kristen Stewart Brings Chanel's Short Shorts to the Red Carpet

In the eight years that Kristen Stewart has been a Chanel ambassador, the Spencer star has mastered wearing the brand her way. As one of the most revered French houses, Chanel is known for prim and classic ensembles, but Stewart and her stylist Tara Swennen don’t do demure. The actress’ red carpet looks adhere to the same edgy sensibility as her off-duty wardrobe, so anything she packed for her trip to Venice Film Festival was destined to get people talking. Today when she breezed in via water taxi for her photocall with the director Pablo Larraín, Stewart didn’t disappoint.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
WWD

The Standout Fashion Looks From the 2021 Venice Film Festival

Click here to read the full article. The star-studded Venice Film Festival has already produced several standout fashion moments on its red carpet. The likes of Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet, Kristen Stewart and others attended the 78th annual film festival in custom and high-fashion looks that have left their mark with spectators. Stewart, who is generating Oscar buzz for her role as Princess Diana in “Spencer,” has worn several looks from Chanel throughout the festival. Jury member Cynthia Erivo has also brought her elevated style to the festival, wearing several eye-catching looks from Schiaparelli, Versace, Balenciaga and others.More from WWDAlberta Ferretti Hosts...
Beauty & FashionCosmopolitan

Kristen Stewart just wore the teeniest jumpsuit to promote her Princess Diana biopic

Yesterday morning (3 September 2021), Kristen Stewart arrived at Venice Film Festival to promote Spencer, Pablo Larrain's biopic about Princess Diana, in which she plays the lead role. The film has already received rave reviews, with many dubbing it the performance of Kristen's lifetime. And her outfit choice for the festival, where Spencer premiered, certainly didn't disappoint either.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Collection

Not long after its founding in 1993, Miu Miu, the brand that borrows Miuccia Prada’s nickname, started showing at Bryant Park during New York Fashion Week. One of these outings was for spring 1996. Giving the show a real Big City edge was its opener (later the face of the season’s advertising campaign), Chloë Sevigny, the 21-year-old star of the just-released Kids.
Moviesfangirlish.com

The Teaser Trailer For ‘Spencer’ Is Absolutely Stunning

The first footage of Spencer is here and it has absolutely taken our breathe away. Yesterday, the first poster for Spencer was released and it definitely invoked a lot of emotion. The Pablo Larraín film looks absolutely beautiful and this trailer is stunning. The film takes places in December of...
Moviesworldofreel.com

‘Power of the Dog’ and ‘Spencer’ Debut Their Trailers

The quality of a fall movie, for the most part, but not always, can be dictated by what film festivals end up selecting it. The “Big Four,” as I like to call them, are Toronto, Telluride, Venice and New York. This year, only one title will be going to all four: Jane Campion’s “The Power of Dog.” A trailer for Campion’s film was released today.
crfashionbook.com

LaQuan Smith Takes On an Empire State Mind this New York Fashion Week

What is fashion week if it isn't filled with a sartorial grand scheme? Well, LaQuan Smith is here to put that question to rest this New York Fashion Week. On September 9 the designer will walk his Spring/Summer 2022 runway collection throughout the Empire State Building, making it the first fashion show to take place in the landmark's 90-year-old history. And, considering the show will present from the building's lobby all the way to its observatory deck (the building will shut down for the day), it definitely won't look like the typical runway.

Comments / 0

Community Policy