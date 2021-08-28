Images of the Week: The Spencer Trailer Is Released, Laquan Smith Will Show At the Empire State Building for NYFW, and More
Fashion week is almost upon us. And with the return of in-person shows, there is plenty of celebratory fanfare. One of the best examples of a larger-than-life runway moment will be from LaQuan Smith. Known for his megawatt creations, the designer is showing at an equally fantastic location: The Empire State building. The show will be historic, too: Smith will be the first designer in history to stage a fashion show there.www.vogue.com
