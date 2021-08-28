Save up to $0.54 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Orangeburg

(ORANGEBURG, SC) According to Orangeburg gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.54 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Dodge's Store at 1801 Old Edisto Dr was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.61 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to BP at 3687 Saint Matthews Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.15.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Orangeburg area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.81 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Dodge's Store 1801 Old Edisto Dr, Orangeburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.61 $ 2.93 $ 3.23 $ 2.70 card card $ 2.63 $ 2.95 $ 3.25 $ 2.75

Walmart 322 Stonewall Jackson Blvd, Orangeburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.63 $ 2.94 $ -- $ 2.78

Xpress Travel Center 1935 Old Edisto Dr, Orangeburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ 2.92 card card $ 2.78 $ -- $ -- $ 3.00

Shell 3380 Broughton St, Orangeburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.70 $ -- $ -- $ --

Murphy USA 2737 North Rd, Orangeburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.70 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 2744 North Rd, Orangeburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.70 $ 3.15 $ 3.50 $ 2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.