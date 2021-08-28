Save up to $0.54 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Orangeburg
(ORANGEBURG, SC) According to Orangeburg gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.54 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Dodge's Store at 1801 Old Edisto Dr was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.61 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to BP at 3687 Saint Matthews Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.15.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Orangeburg area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.81 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.61
$2.93
$3.23
$2.70
|card
card$2.63
$2.95
$3.25
$2.75
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.63
$2.94
$--
$2.78
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.69
$--
$--
$2.92
|card
card$2.78
$--
$--
$3.00
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.70
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.70
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.70
$3.15
$3.50
$2.89
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0