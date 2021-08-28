Cancel
Orangeburg, SC

Save up to $0.54 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Orangeburg

Orangeburg Journal
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0orG2a_0bfkbpUf00

(ORANGEBURG, SC) According to Orangeburg gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.54 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Dodge's Store at 1801 Old Edisto Dr was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.61 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to BP at 3687 Saint Matthews Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.15.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Orangeburg area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.81 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Dodge's Store

1801 Old Edisto Dr, Orangeburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.61
$2.93
$3.23
$2.70
card
card$2.63
$2.95
$3.25
$2.75

Walmart

322 Stonewall Jackson Blvd, Orangeburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.63
$2.94
$--
$2.78

Xpress Travel Center

1935 Old Edisto Dr, Orangeburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.69
$--
$--
$2.92
card
card$2.78
$--
$--
$3.00

Shell

3380 Broughton St, Orangeburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.70
$--
$--
$--

Murphy USA

2737 North Rd, Orangeburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.70
$--
$--
$--

Shell

2744 North Rd, Orangeburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.70
$3.15
$3.50
$2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Orangeburg Journal

Orangeburg Journal

Orangeburg, SC
ABOUT

With Orangeburg Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

