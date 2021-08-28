Gas savings: The cheapest station in Hammond
(HAMMOND, LA) According to Hammond gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.45 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, RaceTrac at 1975 Sw Railroad Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.64 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Texaco at 19009 La-22, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 06:01 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.79 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.64
$2.89
$3.15
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.64
$2.89
$3.07
$2.87
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.64
$2.89
$3.14
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.66
$3.01
$3.41
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.66
$2.93
$3.16
$2.91
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.67
$2.91
$3.17
$2.95
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:01 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
