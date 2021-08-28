Gas savings: The cheapest station in Hammond

(HAMMOND, LA) According to Hammond gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.45 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, RaceTrac at 1975 Sw Railroad Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.64 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Texaco at 19009 La-22, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 06:01 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.79 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

RaceTrac 1975 Sw Railroad Ave, Hammond

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.64 $ 2.89 $ 3.15 $ 2.95

Murphy USA 2805 W Thomas St, Hammond

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.64 $ 2.89 $ 3.07 $ 2.87

RaceTrac 3090 W Thomas St, Hammond

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.64 $ 2.89 $ 3.14 $ 2.89

Shell 1920 Sw Railroad Ave, Hammond

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.66 $ 3.01 $ 3.41 $ 2.95

Murphy Express 1225 Veterans Blvd, Ponchatoula

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.66 $ 2.93 $ 3.16 $ 2.91

RaceTrac 42386 S Morrison Blvd, Hammond

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ 2.91 $ 3.17 $ 2.95

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:01 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.