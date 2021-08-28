Cancel
Muskogee, OK

Muskogee gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

Posted by 
Muskogee Updates
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PR7ym_0bfkbkKG00

(MUSKOGEE, OK) Depending on where you fill up in Muskogee, you could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon on gas.

Murphy USA at 1010 W Shawnee St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.65 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Phillips 66 at 1152 N York St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.85.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Muskogee area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.76 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Murphy USA

1010 W Shawnee St, Muskogee
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.65
$2.85
$3.05
$2.79

Stop N Go

803 N York St, Muskogee
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$2.89
$2.99
$--

Phillips 66

3950 N 32Nd St, Muskogee
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.70
$--
$--
$2.79

QuikTrip

1919 N 32Nd St, Muskogee
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.71
$2.91
$3.11
$2.79

Kum & Go

4001 W Okmulgee Ave, Muskogee
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.71
$--
$3.11
$--

Casey's

3607 Chandler Rd, Muskogee
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.71
$3.01
$3.21
$2.81

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Muskogee, OK
ABOUT

With Muskogee Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

