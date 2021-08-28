Muskogee gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area
(MUSKOGEE, OK) Depending on where you fill up in Muskogee, you could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon on gas.
Murphy USA at 1010 W Shawnee St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.65 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Phillips 66 at 1152 N York St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.85.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Muskogee area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.76 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.65
$2.85
$3.05
$2.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$2.89
$2.99
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.70
$--
$--
$2.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.71
$2.91
$3.11
$2.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.71
$--
$3.11
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.71
$3.01
$3.21
$2.81
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
