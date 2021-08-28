Muskogee gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(MUSKOGEE, OK) Depending on where you fill up in Muskogee, you could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon on gas.

Murphy USA at 1010 W Shawnee St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.65 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Phillips 66 at 1152 N York St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.85.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Muskogee area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.76 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Murphy USA 1010 W Shawnee St, Muskogee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ 2.85 $ 3.05 $ 2.79

Stop N Go 803 N York St, Muskogee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.89 $ 2.99 $ --

Phillips 66 3950 N 32Nd St, Muskogee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.70 $ -- $ -- $ 2.79

QuikTrip 1919 N 32Nd St, Muskogee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.71 $ 2.91 $ 3.11 $ 2.79

Kum & Go 4001 W Okmulgee Ave, Muskogee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.71 $ -- $ 3.11 $ --

Casey's 3607 Chandler Rd, Muskogee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.71 $ 3.01 $ 3.21 $ 2.81

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.