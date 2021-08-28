Cancel
Centerville, OH

Panera Bread closes downtown Centerville location, nearby location coming soon

By Parker Perry
Dayton Daily News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThose interested in grabbing a bagel and a coffee in Centerville will need to find a different location than the downtown Panera Bread as it is now closed. Signs outside the Main Street restaurant have been taken down and a peek inside shows the building mostly empty. Google business resources list the location as permanently closed and a call to the listed number transfers customers to a different location.

