Panera Bread closes downtown Centerville location, nearby location coming soon
Those interested in grabbing a bagel and a coffee in Centerville will need to find a different location than the downtown Panera Bread as it is now closed. Signs outside the Main Street restaurant have been taken down and a peek inside shows the building mostly empty. Google business resources list the location as permanently closed and a call to the listed number transfers customers to a different location.www.daytondailynews.com
Comments / 1