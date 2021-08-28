This is the cheapest gas in Del Rio right now

(DEL RIO, TX) According to Del Rio gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.05 per gallon on gas.

H-E-B at 200 Ave F was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.84 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Minit Mart at 1009 Veterans Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Del Rio area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.86 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

H-E-B 200 Ave F, Del Rio

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ 3.39 $ 2.92

Valero 1300 E Gibbs St, Del Rio

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ 3.16 $ 3.30 $ 2.96

Stripes 1602 Veterans Blvd, Del Rio

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ 3.16 $ 3.46 $ 2.92

Peter Rabbit 106 Calderon Blvd, Del Rio

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Chevron 2100 Veterans Blvd, Del Rio

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ 3.16 $ 3.46 $ 2.92

Stripes 203 Veterans Blvd, Del Rio

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ 3.38 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.