Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
West Bend, WI

Save up to $0.10 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in West Bend

Posted by 
West Bend Bulletin
West Bend Bulletin
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v7fyC_0bfkbe1u00

(WEST BEND, WI) According to West Bend gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at CITGO at 100 Badger Rd. Regular there was listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at BP at 1211 W Washington St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.98.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

CITGO

100 Badger Rd, Kewaskum
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.20
$3.60
$2.99

BP

890 Fond Du Lac Ave, Kewaskum
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.90
$3.20
$3.60
$3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

West Bend Bulletin

West Bend Bulletin

West Bend, WI
62
Followers
209
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With West Bend Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Traffic
West Bend, WI
Traffic
City
West Bend, WI
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Bp#Citgo#Bp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.
HealthNBC News

Moderna expected to miss Sept. 20 deadline for booster approval

WASHINGTON — U.S. regulators don’t expect to meet the Biden administration’s Sept. 20 timeline of making booster shots widely available to those who received the Moderna Covid vaccine, said a person familiar with the process. Top health officials informed the White House they will need more time to review the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy