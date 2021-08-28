Gas savings: The cheapest station in Elizabethtown

(ELIZABETHTOWN, KY) Gas prices vary across in the Elizabethtown area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.21 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Neighborhood Market at 317 W Dixie Hwy. Regular there was listed at $2.59 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.8 at Marathon at 2022 N Mulberry St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Elizabethtown area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.69 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Neighborhood Market 317 W Dixie Hwy, Elizabethtown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ -- $ -- $ 3.25

Sam's Club 1500 Ring Rd, Elizabethtown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.63 $ -- $ 2.90 $ 2.76

Circle K 4205 Us 31W, Elizabethtown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.63 $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 2.86 card card $ 2.67 $ 3.24 $ 3.56 $ 2.86

Amoco 912 N Mulberry St, Elizabethtown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 2.89

Key Oil Company 1217 Hawkins Dr, Elizabethtown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.66 $ -- $ -- $ 3.05

Speedway 1005 N Dixie Hwy, Elizabethtown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ 3.07 $ 3.47 $ 2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.