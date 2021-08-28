Cancel
Elizabethtown, KY

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Elizabethtown

Elizabethtown Digest
 7 days ago
(ELIZABETHTOWN, KY) Gas prices vary across in the Elizabethtown area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.21 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Neighborhood Market at 317 W Dixie Hwy. Regular there was listed at $2.59 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.8 at Marathon at 2022 N Mulberry St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Elizabethtown area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.69 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Neighborhood Market

317 W Dixie Hwy, Elizabethtown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.59
$--
$--
$3.25

Sam's Club

1500 Ring Rd, Elizabethtown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.63
$--
$2.90
$2.76

Circle K

4205 Us 31W, Elizabethtown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.63
$2.99
$3.29
$2.86
card
card$2.67
$3.24
$3.56
$2.86

Amoco

912 N Mulberry St, Elizabethtown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.65
$3.19
$3.49
$2.89

Key Oil Company

1217 Hawkins Dr, Elizabethtown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.66
$--
$--
$3.05

Speedway

1005 N Dixie Hwy, Elizabethtown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.67
$3.07
$3.47
$2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Elizabethtown Digest

ABOUT

With Elizabethtown Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

