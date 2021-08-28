Here’s the cheapest gas in Minot Saturday

(MINOT, ND) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Minot area offering savings of $0.20 per gallon.

M & H at 25 Burdick Expy E was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.99 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Cenex at 1000 N Broadway, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.12.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

M & H 25 Burdick Expy E, Minot

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ -- $ --

Sinclair 529 W Burdick Expy, Minot

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.09 $ -- $ --

Cenex 1514 2Nd Ave Sw, Minot

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 2005 N Broadway, Minot

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.19

ARCO 1520 24Th Ave Sw, Minot

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 2211 16Th St Nw, Minot

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.49 $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.