Where's the cheapest gas in Roseburg?

(ROSEBURG, OR) Gas prices vary across in the Roseburg area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.42 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Love's Travel Stop at 280 Grant Smith Rd. Regular there was listed at $3.57 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.99 at Chevron at 345 W Harvard Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Roseburg area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.75 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Love's Travel Stop 280 Grant Smith Rd, Roseburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.57 $ 3.87 $ 4.17 $ 3.18 card card $ 3.63 $ 3.87 $ 4.23 $ 3.59

Sinclair 792 Nw Garden Valley Blvd, Roseburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.59 $ 3.77 $ 3.95 $ 3.39 card card $ 3.69 $ 3.87 $ 4.05 $ 3.49

Costco 4141 Ne Stephens St, Roseburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.59 $ -- $ 3.95 $ --

Mobil 985 W Harvard Ave, Roseburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.65 $ 3.79 $ 3.95 $ 3.49

Pit Stop 2295 Ne Diamond Lake Blvd, Roseburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.67 $ -- $ 4.99 $ 3.69 card card $ 3.77 $ -- $ -- $ 3.79

76 1859 Ne Diamond Lake Blvd, Roseburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.69 $ 3.79 $ 3.99 $ -- card card $ 3.79 $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.