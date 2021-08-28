Cancel
Roseburg, OR

Where's the cheapest gas in Roseburg?

Roseburg News Beat
 7 days ago
(ROSEBURG, OR) Gas prices vary across in the Roseburg area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.42 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Love's Travel Stop at 280 Grant Smith Rd. Regular there was listed at $3.57 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.99 at Chevron at 345 W Harvard Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Roseburg area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.75 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Love's Travel Stop

280 Grant Smith Rd, Roseburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.57
$3.87
$4.17
$3.18
card
card$3.63
$3.87
$4.23
$3.59

Sinclair

792 Nw Garden Valley Blvd, Roseburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.59
$3.77
$3.95
$3.39
card
card$3.69
$3.87
$4.05
$3.49

Costco

4141 Ne Stephens St, Roseburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.59
$--
$3.95
$--

Mobil

985 W Harvard Ave, Roseburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.65
$3.79
$3.95
$3.49

Pit Stop

2295 Ne Diamond Lake Blvd, Roseburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.67
$--
$4.99
$3.69
card
card$3.77
$--
$--
$3.79

76

1859 Ne Diamond Lake Blvd, Roseburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.69
$3.79
$3.99
$--
card
card$3.79
$3.89
$4.09
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

