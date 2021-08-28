Cancel
Longview, WA

Longview gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

Posted by 
Longview News Flash
Longview News Flash
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QEnOA_0bfkbaV000

(LONGVIEW, WA) Gas prices vary across in the Longview area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.55 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Quick Stop at 807 S Pacific Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.54 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Texaco at 1221 Rose Valley Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.09.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.81.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Quick Stop

807 S Pacific Ave, Kelso
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.54
$--
$3.86
$--
card
card$--
$3.85
$3.96
$--

Kelso One Stop

1800 S Pacific Ave, Kelso
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.54
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.61
$--
$--
$--

Astro

1459 Hudson St, Longview
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.55
$--
$--
$3.59
card
card$3.65
$--
$--
$3.69

ARCO

710 15Th Ave, Longview
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.55
$3.75
$3.85
$--
card
card$3.65
$3.85
$3.95
$--

Flying K

103 W Main St, Kelso
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.57
$3.73
$3.89
$--
card
card$3.67
$3.83
$3.99
$--

ARCO

1700 Allen St, Kelso
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.59
$3.79
$3.89
$--
card
card$3.69
$3.89
$3.99
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Longview News Flash

Longview News Flash

Longview, WA
124
Followers
205
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

With Longview News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

