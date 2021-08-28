Longview gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(LONGVIEW, WA) Gas prices vary across in the Longview area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.55 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Quick Stop at 807 S Pacific Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.54 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Texaco at 1221 Rose Valley Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.09.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.81.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Quick Stop 807 S Pacific Ave, Kelso

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.54 $ -- $ 3.86 $ -- card card $ -- $ 3.85 $ 3.96 $ --

Kelso One Stop 1800 S Pacific Ave, Kelso

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.54 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.61 $ -- $ -- $ --

Astro 1459 Hudson St, Longview

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.55 $ -- $ -- $ 3.59 card card $ 3.65 $ -- $ -- $ 3.69

ARCO 710 15Th Ave, Longview

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.55 $ 3.75 $ 3.85 $ -- card card $ 3.65 $ 3.85 $ 3.95 $ --

Flying K 103 W Main St, Kelso

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.57 $ 3.73 $ 3.89 $ -- card card $ 3.67 $ 3.83 $ 3.99 $ --

ARCO 1700 Allen St, Kelso

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.59 $ 3.79 $ 3.89 $ -- card card $ 3.69 $ 3.89 $ 3.99 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.