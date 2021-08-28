Cancel
Grant County, MN

Special Weather Statement issued for Grant by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-28 07:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-28 10:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until noon CDT for west central Minnesota. Target Area: Grant A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Grant County through 1045 AM CDT At 948 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Elbow Lake, or 24 miles south of Fergus Falls, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Elbow Lake around 950 AM CDT. Barrett around 1000 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Erdahl and Hoffman. This includes Interstate 94 in Minnesota between mile markers 71 and 80. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Fergus Falls, MN
Minnesota State
Grant County, MN
Elbow Lake, MN
