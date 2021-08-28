Galveston gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(GALVESTON, TX) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Galveston area offering savings of $0.45 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Kroger at 5730 Seawall Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.74 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Texaco at 6101 Broadway St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Galveston area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.92 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Kroger 5730 Seawall Blvd, Galveston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 2.79

Randalls 2931 Central City Blvd, Galveston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ -- $ -- $ --

Valero 628 Broadway Blvd, Galveston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ -- $ -- $ 2.79

Valero 1927 61St St , Galveston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ -- $ -- $ 2.79

Valero 6902 Seawall Blvd, Galveston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ 3.27 $ 3.57 $ 2.79

Texaco 1928 Broadway St, Galveston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.