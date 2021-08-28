Galveston gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area
(GALVESTON, TX) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Galveston area offering savings of $0.45 per gallon.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Kroger at 5730 Seawall Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.74 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Texaco at 6101 Broadway St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Galveston area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.92 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.74
$2.99
$3.29
$2.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.74
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.77
$--
$--
$2.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.77
$--
$--
$2.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.77
$3.27
$3.57
$2.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
