Save $0.20 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Elmira

(ELMIRA, NY) Depending on where you fill up in Elmira, you could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon on gas.

Gas N Go at 401 N Main St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.99 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Sunoco at 359 N Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.11 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Gas N Go 401 N Main St, Elmira

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.17 $ 3.49 $ --

Sunoco 300 Maple Ave, Elmira

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sammy's Quick Stop 361 Walnut St, Elmira

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 3.29 $ --

Sunoco 908 E Church St, Elmira

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.19

Kwik Fill 119 N Main St, Horseheads

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.25 $ 3.45 $ --

Speedway 3301 Chambers Rd, Horseheads

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.05 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ -- $ 3.40 $ 3.60 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.