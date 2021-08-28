Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elmira, NY

Save $0.20 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Elmira

Posted by 
Elmira Post
Elmira Post
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PIm3m_0bfkbU9W00

(ELMIRA, NY) Depending on where you fill up in Elmira, you could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon on gas.

Gas N Go at 401 N Main St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.99 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Sunoco at 359 N Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.11 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Gas N Go

401 N Main St, Elmira
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.17
$3.49
$--

Sunoco

300 Maple Ave, Elmira
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

Sammy's Quick Stop

361 Walnut St, Elmira
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.19
$3.29
$--

Sunoco

908 E Church St, Elmira
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$3.39
$3.69
$3.19

Kwik Fill

119 N Main St, Horseheads
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$3.25
$3.45
$--

Speedway

3301 Chambers Rd, Horseheads
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.05
$--
$--
$--
card
card$--
$3.40
$3.60
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Elmira Post

Elmira Post

Elmira, NY
92
Followers
211
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With Elmira Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Elmira, NY
Traffic
City
Elmira, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunoco
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.
HealthNBC News

Moderna expected to miss Sept. 20 deadline for booster approval

WASHINGTON — U.S. regulators don’t expect to meet the Biden administration’s Sept. 20 timeline of making booster shots widely available to those who received the Moderna Covid vaccine, said a person familiar with the process. Top health officials informed the White House they will need more time to review the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy