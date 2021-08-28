Save $0.20 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Elmira
(ELMIRA, NY) Depending on where you fill up in Elmira, you could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon on gas.
Gas N Go at 401 N Main St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.99 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Sunoco at 359 N Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.11 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.17
$3.49
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.19
$3.29
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$3.39
$3.69
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$3.25
$3.45
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.05
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$--
$3.40
$3.60
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
