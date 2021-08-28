Cancel
Environment

Video: Temperatures cool from yesterday

By Kevin Skarupa
WMUR.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA cooler and more comfortable start to the weekend as clouds gradually build in , there might be a couple of showers here and there. A lot of clouds building in from the west. A southeasterly flow will keep temps much cooler than most of this week, highs will be in the low to mid 70s (but only in the upper 60s at the Seacoast.) There might be a late day shower, otherwise it will be a fairly comfortable day with dew points in the 50s.

