Video: Temperatures cool from yesterday

A cooler and more comfortable start to the weekend as clouds gradually build in , there might be a couple of showers here and there. A lot of clouds building in from the west. A southeasterly flow will keep temps much cooler than most of this week, highs will be in the low to mid 70s (but only in the upper 60s at the Seacoast.) There might be a late day shower, otherwise it will be a fairly comfortable day with dew points in the 50s.