Fantasy Football Rankings 2021: Sleepers from NFL model that predicted A.J. Brown's strong season

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTeddy Bridgewater will be the Denver Broncos' starting quarterback to begin the Fantasy football 2021 season, and that means he'll come up among the names of 2021 Fantasy football sleepers. Bridgewater won the job from Drew Lock, who started 18 games in Denver. What role should the veteran quarterback, who had the No. 17 QBR in the league in 2020 for the Panthers, play in your 2021 Fantasy football strategy?

NFLSporting News

Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on D'Andre Swift, Julio Jones, A.J. Brown, more affects rankings

Week 1 is on the horizon, and some stud players around the league are dealing with injuries that could affect their availabilities -- and statuses in fantasy drafts. D'Andre Swift is in the most danger to miss time, while A.J. Brown and Julio Jones have been on the injury report for all of the preseason. Trey Lance was banged up in the 49ers' final preseason game, so he's worth a mention, too. Stayed tuned and up to date with all the latest news and updates before finalizing your 2021 rankings, sleeper lists, and cheat sheets.
NFLCBS Sports

A.J. Brown Fantasy Football 2021 outlook: Changes in ADP, mock draft tracker, offseason updates on Titans WR

A.J. Brown played almost the entire 2020 season despite revealing after that he believed his season was over in Week 2 when he suffered a knee injury that ultimately resulted in offseason surgery in both knees. Instead, Brown played in 14 games and racked 106 targets, 70 catches, 1,075 yards and 11 touchdowns, solidifying himself as a WR1. Brown has admittedly taken his recovery from surgeries slow and steady, and it will be important to track his progress in training camp as would be the case for anyone coming off of multiple knee surgeries in one offseason. The arrival of Julio Jones and how it impacts Brown's role in the passing game is also a question we can't wait to try to best predict.
NFLESPN

Former Super Bowl champ Patten dies in motorcycle crash

COLUMBIA, S.C. --  Former NFL receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion David Patten Jr., who caught Tom Bradys first postseason touchdown pass to help the Patriots win their first title, has died in a motorcycle accident. Richland County coroner Naida Rutherford said in a statement Patten was killed in...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Ravens Reportedly Make Decision On Todd Gurley

It appears we can close the door on the possibility of Todd Gurley joining the Baltimore Ravens, at least for the time being. The 27-year-old Gurley, who was actually born in Baltimore, is still a free agent after spending last season with the Atlanta Falcons. When the Ravens lost second-year back J.K. Dobbins to a torn ACL over the weekend, speculation arose that Gurley could be a fit to bolster the team’s depth at the position.
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Here is What Cam Newton Said After Being Released By Patriots

Cam Newton shared a statement on social media after being released by the New England Patriots on Tuesday morning. "I really appreciate all the love and support during this time but I must say...please don't feel sorry for me!! #imGOOD," Newton shared on his Instagram story, which was captured and tweeted by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Star Passed Away On Sunday

Former Ohio State and Cleveland Browns star offensive lineman Dick Schafrath passed away on Sunday at the age of 84, according to Eleven Warriors. Schafrath was a two-way lineman for the Buckeyes in the late 1950s, helping OSU win the national title in 1957. He went on to become a second round pick of the Browns in 1959.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Says Tony Romo Has Officially ‘Lost His Mind’

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo gave a ringing endorsement of New York Jets rookie Zach Wilson earlier this week. But not everyone sees eye-to-eye with the well-renowned CBS analyst. For instance, FOX Sports host Colin Cowherd said that Romo has “officially lost his mind” after claiming that Wilson could...
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Green Bay Packers sign surprise cut off waiver wire

The Green Bay Packers are bringing back a surprise cut from yesterday. Today, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero announced that the Packers have re-signed quarterback Kurt Benkert to their practice squad. Originally, Pelissero mentioned that the Packers planned to bring Benkert back if he wasn’t claimed. Luckily, the former Virginia quarterback...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Browns QB Baker Mayfield gets absolutely blown away by what he witnessed in practice

The Cleveland Browns are having an open practice Sunday morning, but judging on the fan turnout, it could very well be mistaken for a Week 1 game. According to Aditi Kinkhabwala of the NFL Network, an approximate total of 40,000 folks went to First Energy Stadium to see Baker Mayfield and company practice — a clear sign of the incredible electricity and excitement surrounding the Browns for the upcoming 2021 NFL season.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former NFL Quarterback Has Been Released From Prison

Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Art Schlichter spent roughly a decade in prison because of a huge ticket scheme. It wasn’t until this summer that he was released from the Trumbull Correctional Institution in Ohio. Schlichter, the No. 4 overall pick in the 1982 NFL Draft, became eligible for parole on...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Mike McCarthy Announces Cowboys’ Decision On Cam Newton

On Monday, the Patriots released Cam Newton and almost immediately the Cowboys were mentioned as a potential landing spot. Like most teams, the Cowboys will only go as far as their quarterback takes them. Dak Prescott is obviously a top-10 quarterback in the league, but his health isn’t a guarantee. The franchise quarterback missed most of the 2020 season and then dealt with a shoulder strain during preseason camp. And while the Cowboys have repeatedly said he’ll be good to go for the 2021 season, it’s never a bad thing to have too much depth. Insert Newton.
NFLfantasypros.com

4 Undervalued Running Backs to Target (2021 Fantasy Football)

Sometimes, we all just want to feel appreciated or valued by those around us. When it comes to fantasy football, we typically place value on players pertaining to their situation or talent. Finding value in fantasy football is the ultimate goal toward winning your respective leagues. With the running back position being a premier position, discovering the value at the position can be advantageous. Seeing that people are completing draft after draft with the regular season steadily approaching, let’s pinpoint some undervalued running backs that you should target.
NFLFanSided

Former Patriots player takes big shot at Bill Belichick over Cam Newton release

Asante Samuel crushes Bill Belichick on Twitter after the New England Patriots released Cam Newton. Former New England Patriots star cornerback Asante Samuel took a big shot at his former head coach Bill Belichick for releasing Cam Newton on Tuesday morning. The four-time Pro Bowler and two-time Super Bowl champion...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cincinnati Bengals Reportedly Get Crushing Injury News

Last year, the Cincinnati Bengals lost rookie quarterback Joe Burrow to a season-ending injury. Burrow tore up his knee in a game against Washington. Less than a year later, the Bengals have reportedly suffered another crushing rookie injury blow. Joseph Ossai, a third-round NFL Draft pick, is reportedly set to...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Andrew Luck is getting back out there on the football field

Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck is getting himself back out there on the football field. Not in the NFL, though, but as a scout team quarterback for Summit High School in Colorado. Luck called up an assistant coach at Summit he had met while at a ski resort in...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Dolphins Will Move On From Tua Tagovailoa the First Chance They Get

Jason Smith: "If (the Dolphins) wanted to make sure everybody knew Tua was their guy, they would have gone out in a bigger defense after the latest Deshaun Watson storyline came out. But they didn't. Why? Because they still want to move on. There is still a faction of the Miami Dolphins who don't believe he is their quarterback and want to go after Deshaun Watson, or another guy if he becomes available. Too many times we have seen 'the Dolphins are in on this quarterback, and this quarterback, and this quarterback...' Why? You already have a guy! Nobody else is doing that, but the Dolphins keep doing it. They will kick Tua to the curve as soon as they can. This wasn't a public endorsement, this was behind closed doors 'hey Tua is our guy, so let's move forward with that.' Players are smart, they know. You can't snowball these guys and say something in private when they know publicly there are stories of them wanting a new quarterback. At least some, if not a large portion of the Dolphins front office and ownership want a quarterback, which means, there is going to be a new quarterback."
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Bucs OC Byron Leftwich’s Latest Comment Should Scare The NFL

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are gearing up for a title-defending run in 2021. And according to third-year offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, Tom Brady and the Bucs’ offense are well-equipped to accomplish that goal. With all 11 starters returning from last year’s Super Bowl winning offense, Leftwich says Brady and his...

