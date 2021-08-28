Here’s the cheapest gas in Beaufort Saturday

(BEAUFORT, SC) Depending on where you fill up in Beaufort, you could be saving up to $0.31 per gallon on gas.

NEX at 4 Sanders Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.75 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 96 Sea Island Pkwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.06.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.90.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

NEX 4 Sanders Rd, Beaufort

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shop N Go 2 57 Sams Point Rd, Lady's Island

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.16 $ 3.49 $ --

Exxon 1 Fairfield Rd, Lady's Island

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 2.99

Shop N Go 430 Parris Island Gateway, Beaufort

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ 3.34 $ 3.74 $ --

Circle K 114 Sea Island Pkwy, Lady's Island

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ 3.31 $ 3.66 $ --

Parker's 133 Sams Point Rd, Lady's Island

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ 3.26 $ 3.66 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.