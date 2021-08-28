Save $0.12 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Kalispell

(KALISPELL, MT) According to Kalispell gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.12 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Costco at 2330 Us-93 N . Regular there was listed at $3.32 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.44 at Cenex at 1420 1St Ave E, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.39 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Costco 2330 Us-93 N , Kalispell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.32 $ -- $ 3.76 $ --

Conoco 1319 S Main St, Kalispell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.34 $ 3.49 $ 3.69 $ 3.44

Conoco 1100 Us-2 E, Kalispell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ 3.65 $ 3.85 $ 3.44

Cenex 2490 Us-93 N, Kalispell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ 3.74 $ 4.14 $ --

Conoco 859 W Reserve Dr, Kalispell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ 3.65 $ 3.85 $ 3.44

Smith's 195 3 Ave E N, Kalispell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.36 $ 3.56 $ 3.76 $ 3.44

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.