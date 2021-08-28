Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Douglas County, MN

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Douglas, Pope, Stevens by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-28 09:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-28 10:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Douglas; Pope; Stevens The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Douglas County in west central Minnesota Northern Pope County in west central Minnesota Northeastern Stevens County in west central Minnesota * Until 1045 AM CDT. * At 949 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northeast of Donnelly, or 12 miles north of Morris, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Kensington around 1005 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Lowry and Alexandria. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Stevens County, MN
County
Pope County, MN
City
Donnelly, MN
County
Douglas County, MN
City
Morris, MN
State
Minnesota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Wind#Extreme Weather#The Twin Cities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.
HealthNBC News

Moderna expected to miss Sept. 20 deadline for booster approval

WASHINGTON — U.S. regulators don’t expect to meet the Biden administration’s Sept. 20 timeline of making booster shots widely available to those who received the Moderna Covid vaccine, said a person familiar with the process. Top health officials informed the White House they will need more time to review the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy