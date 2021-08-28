Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Douglas, Pope, Stevens by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 09:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-28 10:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Douglas; Pope; Stevens The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Douglas County in west central Minnesota Northern Pope County in west central Minnesota Northeastern Stevens County in west central Minnesota * Until 1045 AM CDT. * At 949 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northeast of Donnelly, or 12 miles north of Morris, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Kensington around 1005 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Lowry and Alexandria. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH