Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Big Stone County, MN

Severe Weather Statement issued for Big Stone by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-28 08:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-28 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Aberdeen. Target Area: Big Stone A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 AM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN BIG STONE COUNTY At 949 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Artichoke Lake, or 9 miles east of Ortonville, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Ortonville, Odessa, Artichoke, Correll, Artichoke Lake and Big Stone Lake. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ortonville, MN
County
Big Stone County, MN
City
Correll, MN
City
Odessa, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Big Stone Lake#08 20 00#Artichoke Correll
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.
HealthNBC News

Moderna expected to miss Sept. 20 deadline for booster approval

WASHINGTON — U.S. regulators don’t expect to meet the Biden administration’s Sept. 20 timeline of making booster shots widely available to those who received the Moderna Covid vaccine, said a person familiar with the process. Top health officials informed the White House they will need more time to review the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy