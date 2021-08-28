Gas savings: The cheapest station in Sierra Vista
(SIERRA VISTA, AZ) According to Sierra Vista gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.25 per gallon on gas.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at 76 at 2632 E Fry Blvd. Regular there was listed at $2.94 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.19 at Chevron at 1860 S Az-92, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Sierra Vista area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.00 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.94
$3.14
$3.34
$3.06
|card
card$2.99
$3.19
$3.39
$3.11
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$3.22
$3.46
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$3.19
$3.44
$3.07
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$3.52
$3.82
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.99
$3.26
$3.49
$--
|card
card$2.96
$3.22
$3.46
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.96
$3.19
$3.34
$3.06
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0