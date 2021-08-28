Gas savings: The cheapest station in Sierra Vista

(SIERRA VISTA, AZ) According to Sierra Vista gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.25 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at 76 at 2632 E Fry Blvd. Regular there was listed at $2.94 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.19 at Chevron at 1860 S Az-92, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Sierra Vista area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.00 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

76 2632 E Fry Blvd, Sierra Vista

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.94 $ 3.14 $ 3.34 $ 3.06 card card $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 3.11

Circle K 720 S 7Th St, Sierra Vista

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.22 $ 3.46 $ --

Circle K 2275 E Buffalo Soldier Tr, Sierra Vista

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.19 $ 3.44 $ 3.07

Valero 3999 E Fry Blvd, Sierra Vista

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.52 $ 3.82 $ 3.09

Circle K 97 N Garden Ave , Sierra Vista

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.26 $ 3.49 $ -- card card $ 2.96 $ 3.22 $ 3.46 $ --

AAFES 1000 Winrow Rd, Fort Huachuca

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.96 $ 3.19 $ 3.34 $ 3.06

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.