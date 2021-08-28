Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Big Stone by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 09:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-28 10:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Aberdeen. Target Area: Big Stone A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 AM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN BIG STONE COUNTY At 949 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Artichoke Lake, or 9 miles east of Ortonville, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Ortonville, Odessa, Artichoke, Correll, Artichoke Lake and Big Stone Lake. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH