Mt Pleasant gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.22 per gallon

(MT PLEASANT, MI) Depending on where you fill up in Mt Pleasant, you could be saving up to $0.22 per gallon on gas.

Marathon at 2025 E Remus Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.99 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Marathon at 5025 E Pickard St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.21.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.18.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Marathon 2025 E Remus Rd, Mount Pleasant

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.58 $ 3.91 $ 3.25

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.