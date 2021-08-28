Cancel
Crossville, TN

Where's the cheapest gas in Crossville?

Posted by 
Crossville Daily
7 days ago
 7 days ago
(CROSSVILLE, TN) Depending on where you fill up in Crossville, you could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Miller Mart at 1588 Miller Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.69 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.89 at Marathon at 34 Executive Dr, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.78 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Miller Mart

1588 Miller Ave, Crossville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$2.99

SK Mart

1931 N Main St, Crossville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$--

Kroger

265 Highland Square , Crossville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.72
$3.09
$3.39
$--

Homestead Fuel

3614 William Howard Taft Hwy, Crossville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.77
$--
$--
$2.99

Exxon

4050 Us-127 N, Crossville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.77
$--
$3.37
$--

Peacock Express

4127 Us-127 N, Crossville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.77
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

