Where's the cheapest gas in Crossville?

(CROSSVILLE, TN) Depending on where you fill up in Crossville, you could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Miller Mart at 1588 Miller Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.69 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.89 at Marathon at 34 Executive Dr, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.78 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Miller Mart 1588 Miller Ave, Crossville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

SK Mart 1931 N Main St, Crossville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

Kroger 265 Highland Square , Crossville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ --

Homestead Fuel 3614 William Howard Taft Hwy, Crossville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Exxon 4050 Us-127 N, Crossville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ -- $ 3.37 $ --

Peacock Express 4127 Us-127 N, Crossville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.