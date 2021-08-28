Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Phillies' Enyel De Los Santos: Picks up first win

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

De Los Santos (1-1) allowed two runs (one earned) on a hit and a walk while striking out one in two innings to earn the win over the Diamondbacks on Friday. De Los Santos entered Friday's contest in the 10th inning and gave up a pair of runs in the frame, but he remained in the game for the 11th inning and held Arizona scoreless. The right-hander has been shuffled between the Phillies and the Triple-A club recently but has recorded a 2.16 ERA and 1.20 WHIP in 8.1 innings across seven relief appearances since the beginning of August.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Enyel De Los Santos
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phillies#Diamondbacks#Up First#Striking Out#Era
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBtucsonpost.com

Phillies work 11 innings for first win over D-backs

Jean Segura hit a walk-off single to right field in the 11th inning, lifting the host Philadelphia Phillies past the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-6 on Friday. Bryce Harper hit a two-run homer and doubled, and Brad Miller added a two-run, game-tying home run for Philadelphia in the 10th inning. Ketel Marte...
MLBphilliesnation.com

Disastrous sixth inning dooms Phillies, who continue to struggle in Miami

In recent seasons, loanDepot Park in Miami has been a hellscape for the Philadelphia Phillies in September. Despite some impressive moments early in Friday’s contest, the Phillies weren’t able to change that trend as they dropped Game 1 of a crucial series against the Marlins, snapping their six-game winning streak.
MLBCBS Sports

Phillies' Archie Bradley: Picks up hold in rocky appearance

Bradley (shoulder) was credited with his ninth hold of the season after retiring two batters and allowing two runs on three hits and a walk. Bradley hadn't pitched since Tuesday while managing a shoulder issue, but he was available out of the bullpen for the series finale against the organization that drafted him with the No. 7 overall pick in 2011. He nearly squandered a 5-2 lead, but Hector Neris came on to replace him with two outs in the top of the eighth and stranded the tying and go-ahead runs on base.
MLBCBS Sports

Phillies' Aaron Nola: Struggles in no-decision

Nola surrendered six runs on six hits and a pair of walks while striking out five across four innings during Thursday's win over the Nationals. He did not factor into the decision. Nola continued his hot-cold season with a rough outing against the Nationals. The right-hander left the game in...
MLBMLB

Nats blow lead, drop 8th straight to Phils

WASHINGTON -- Close to getting their first win against the Phillies since July 29, the Nationals surrendered a six-run lead and dropped their series finale, 7-6, on Thursday afternoon at Nationals Park. Washington's skid against its National League East rival extended to eight games. • Box score. “We’ve been trying...
MLBnumberfire.com

Odubel Herrera back in Phillies' leadoff spot Thursday afternoon

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Odubel Herrera is in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Paolo Espino and the Washington Nationals. What It Means:. Herrera was held out of the previous lineup against a left-hander. He is batting leadoff and replacing Jorge Bonifacio in center field Thursday afternoon....
MLBfastphillysports.com

PHILLIES ANDREW MCCUTCHEN IS BEST CLUTCH .224 HITTER IN MLB!

“We’re going to score at least seven,” left fielder Andrew McCutchen recalled saying during the 7-6 comeback victory. “It’s going to happen.”. Phillies outfielder Andrew McCutchen is only hitting .224 with 22 home runs and 68 runs batted in. But if there is a better clutch player in MLB, I’d...
MLBfishstripes.com

Phillies vs. Marlins Series Preview

The Miami Marlins look to put a disappointing series against the Mets out of their mind as they host the Philadelphia Phillies this weekend. The division rival enters the weekend two games back from both the NL East-leading Braves and the NL Wild Card spots. This series preview will give...
MLBCBS Sports

Phillies' Simon Muzziotti: Back in action at Low-A

Muzziotti (personal) went 2-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and a run Thursday in his season debut for Low-A Clearwater. Muzziotti was assigned to the affiliate Thursday after he had been on the restricted list since the spring while contending with visa issues. The 22-year-old outfielder from Venezuela should get the chance to play regularly for Clearwater over the final few weeks of the season.
MLBCentral Illinois Proud

Catchers playing the field highlight Phillies-Marlins matchup

The Philadelphia Phillies are in the thick of the race for the National League East title and wild-card race, and the Miami Marlins are in the division’s basement. Yet, when they meet on Saturday in the middle game of a weekend series, they will have at least one trend in common.
BaseballPosted by
The Spun

Look: Fight Breaks Out During Baseball Player’s Home Run Trot

Tempers flared during Friday night’s game between the Reno Aces and Tacoma Rainiers, as D-backs prospect Henry Ramos was at the center of an infield brawl. After crushing a two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning to give the Aces an 11-2 lead, Ramos was seen jawing at a few players on the Rainiers.
Paris, MOkjfmradio.com

Lady Bulldogs pick up first win of the season

PARIS, Mo.– The Louisiana Lady Bulldogs defeated the Paris Coyotes 8-6 on Monday night. This was the first win in a year for the Bulldogs, as the team went 0-21 last season. The win was long overdue for the athletes who demonstrated their hard work and grit in the team effort.
Martins Ferry, OHTimes-Leader

Union Local picks up first win of the season at Ferry

MARTINS FERRY — It takes three sets to win a high school volleyball match. However, there are times — such as Monday night — that one set can do it. Union Local and Martins Ferry went back-and-forth during the first set inside Tolbert Gymnasium. The score was knotted on numerous occasions, the last at 16-all before the Jets (1-3) reeled off nine of the final 14 points to take a 25-20 victory.
Weatherford, OKwdnonline.com

Weatherford picks up first district win

Weatherford got back on the winning track Tuesday, beating district foe Anadarko 14-0. Dacey Morris picked up the win, giving up 6 hits in 5 innings. The game was called after 5 innings due to run rule. The Lady Eagles opened the game, scoring 8 runs in the bottom of...
MLBCBS Sports

Giants' Dominic Leone: Picks up win in relief

Leone (3-2) fired a perfect seventh inning while striking out two, earning the win over the Athletics on Sunday. Leone entered the game with the Giants down a run in the seventh inning and retired the side in order. The Giants took the lead in the next inning, giving him the win. He has allowed just two runs in 13 innings over his last 15 appearances. The 29-year-old has a 1.57 ERA and 1.02 WHIP with 36 strikeouts in 34.1 innings this season.
MLBCBS Sports

Reds' Luis Cessa: Picks up fourth win

Cessa (4-2) allowed a walk and nothing more over 1.1 innings, nabbing the victory in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Marlins. Cessa entered the game with the bases full of Marlins and two outs, but got Lewis Brinson to fly out on one pitch. He then needed just 11 more pitches to get through a full inning of work. The victory is Cessa's first as a member of the Reds.
MLBCBS Sports

Tigers' Gregory Soto: Picks up sixth win

Soto (6-3) allowed an unearned run on two hits and two walks with one strikeout over two innings, earning the extra-innings win over Toronto on Sunday. While the 26-year-old wasn't his sharpest, he didn't unravel in either of his innings. Soto allowed Toronto to tie the game again in the 10th, but Detroit took the lead for good in the 11th to make him the pitcher of record. The southpaw owns a 3.40 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 65:34 K:BB across 53 innings while adding 15 saves in 16 chances and seven holds across 53 appearances.
MLBCBS Sports

Braves' Touki Toussaint: Picks up third win

Toussaint (3-2) allowed a run on five hits and three walks while striking out five in 5.1 innings to earn the win over the Orioles on Sunday. Although Toussaint gave up seven runs in his final start in July, he's been much more effective across four outings in August. He's lasted at least five innings in each of his last four starts and has picked up back-to-back wins. Since the start of August, the 25-year-old has recorded a 2.86 ERA and 1.23 WHIP in 22 innings. Since Ian Anderson (shoulder) will likely return next weekend, it's not yet clear whether Toussaint will remain in the rotation.

Comments / 0

Community Policy