Phillies' Enyel De Los Santos: Picks up first win
De Los Santos (1-1) allowed two runs (one earned) on a hit and a walk while striking out one in two innings to earn the win over the Diamondbacks on Friday. De Los Santos entered Friday's contest in the 10th inning and gave up a pair of runs in the frame, but he remained in the game for the 11th inning and held Arizona scoreless. The right-hander has been shuffled between the Phillies and the Triple-A club recently but has recorded a 2.16 ERA and 1.20 WHIP in 8.1 innings across seven relief appearances since the beginning of August.www.cbssports.com
