Phillies' Enyel De Los Santos: Picks up first win

Bradley (shoulder) was credited with his ninth hold of the season after retiring two batters and allowing two runs on three hits and a walk. Bradley hadn't pitched since Tuesday while managing a shoulder issue, but he was available out of the bullpen for the series finale against the organization that drafted him with the No. 7 overall pick in 2011. He nearly squandered a 5-2 lead, but Hector Neris came on to replace him with two outs in the top of the eighth and stranded the tying and go-ahead runs on base.