Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Allamakee County, IA

Flash Flood Watch issued for Allamakee, Chickasaw, Clayton, Fayette, Floyd, Howard by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-28 09:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-28 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Allamakee; Chickasaw; Clayton; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Iowa and southwest Wisconsin, including the following areas, in Iowa, Allamakee, Chickasaw, Clayton, Fayette, Floyd, Howard, Mitchell and Winneshiek. In southwest Wisconsin, Crawford and Richland. * Until 6 PM CDT this evening. * Another area of showers and storms is moving into northeast Iowa that could make flooding problems worse. * Water will remain high that could lead to major river flooding and road closures.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Clayton, IA
County
Allamakee County, IA
City
Fayette, IA
State
Wisconsin State
City
Mitchell, IA
County
Fayette County, IA
County
Clayton County, IA
County
Floyd County, IA
County
Mitchell County, IA
County
Chickasaw County, IA
City
Richland, IA
County
Howard County, IA
City
Floyd, IA
County
Winneshiek County, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Watch#Extreme Weather#Floyd Howard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
weather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Lancaster, Lebanon by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 20:13:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-28 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Lancaster; Lebanon FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EDT SATURDAY The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of central Pennsylvania, including the following areas, Lancaster and Lebanon. * Until 1 AM EDT Saturday. * Heavy showers and thunderstorm have diminished in intensity this evening. However, isolated flooding still can`t be rule out through late evening.
Chickasaw County, IAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Chickasaw, Floyd, Howard, Mitchell, Winneshiek by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-20 23:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-21 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Chickasaw; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek Strong thunderstorms will impact Southeast Minnesota and Northeast Iowa through MIDNIGHT CDT At 1101 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles east of Hayfield to near Le Roy to near Charles City. Movement was northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Le Roy and Lime Springs around 1105 PM CDT. Stewartville around 1115 PM CDT. Rochester, Wykoff and Ionia around 1120 PM CDT. People attending Spring Valley, MN, Canton Days Off, Mayo Civic Center Riverside Plaza, Mayo Park, and Goodview Park should seek safe shelter! MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Bath County, KYweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Bath, Bell, Breathitt, Clay, Elliott, Estill, Fleming, Floyd by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-31 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-01 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Bath; Bell; Breathitt; Clay; Elliott; Estill; Fleming; Floyd; Harlan; Jackson; Johnson; Knott; Knox; Laurel; Lee; Leslie; Letcher; Magoffin; Martin; McCreary; Menifee; Montgomery; Morgan; Owsley; Perry; Pike; Powell; Pulaski; Rockcastle; Rowan; Wayne; Whitley; Wolfe FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of east central Kentucky, northeast Kentucky, south central Kentucky and southeast Kentucky, including the following areas, in east central Kentucky, Bath, Elliott, Estill, Fleming, Menifee, Montgomery, Powell and Rowan. In northeast Kentucky, Johnson and Martin. In south central Kentucky, Laurel, McCreary, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Wayne and Whitley. In southeast Kentucky, Bell, Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Harlan, Jackson, Knott, Knox, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Morgan, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Wolfe. * From Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday afternoon. * Heavy rainfall will move in Tuesday afternoon and continue through Wednesday morning. Generally 2 to 3 inches of rainfall are expected, with locally higher amounts possible. These amounts could result in flash flooding at times, especially Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, when the most intense rainfall will occur. Depending upon the exact amounts, some minor river flooding will also be possible along portions of the Kentucky, Licking, and Red River basins. Stay tuned for further updates, as there is still uncertainty regarding the placement as well as the exact rainfall amounts.
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Howard, Mitchell, Winneshiek by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 07:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-27 07:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 730 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR NORTHEASTERN MITCHELL, HOWARD AND NORTHWESTERN WINNESHIEK COUNTIES While some additional rainfall is expected this morning, the heaviest rain has come to an end, and high water has receded. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed any remaining road closures.
Chickasaw County, IAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Chickasaw, Floyd by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 13:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 14:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Chickasaw; Floyd The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Floyd County in north central Iowa Southern Chickasaw County in northeastern Iowa * Until 230 PM CDT. * At 143 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Charles City to near Greene, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Charles City, New Hampton, Nashua, Fredericksburg, Lawler, Ionia, Chickasaw, Bassett, Bradford, Oakwood, Powersville, Republic, Highway 18 And County V 18, Bunns Woods County Park, Highway 18 And County V 56, County Roads B 60 And T 64, Midway, Howards Wood Recreational Area, Boyd and Williamstown. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Howard County, MDweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Central and Southeast Howard, Central and Southeast Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-27 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Central and Southeast Howard; Central and Southeast Montgomery; Prince Georges FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH THIS EVENING The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of DC, central Maryland and northern Virginia, including the following areas: in DC, District of Columbia. In central Maryland, Central and Southeast Howard, Central and Southeast Montgomery and Prince Georges. In northern Virginia, Arlington/Falls Church/Alexandria and Fairfax. * From 1 PM EDT this afternoon through this evening. * Numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected this afternoon and evening. Average rainfall amounts are expected to be between one half to one inch. However, thunderstorms will be capable of producing very heavy rainfall rates of 2 to 3 inches per hour, causing localized amounts of 2 to 4 inches possible. While storms are possible any time this afternoon through this evening, the most widespread thunderstorm activity is most likely to be late this afternoon through early this evening. * Heavy rainfall amounts in a short period of time may result in rapid rises on streams and creeks as well as the potential for flash flooding in urban areas.
Chickasaw County, IAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Chickasaw, Fayette by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 17:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-27 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Chickasaw; Fayette THE TORNADO WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN FAYETTE AND SOUTHEASTERN CHICKASAW COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 730 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for northeastern Iowa.
Hancock County, MSweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Hancock, Harrison by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 15:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-27 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Hancock; Harrison FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of southeast Louisiana and Mississippi, including the following areas and parishes, in southeast Louisiana, Ascension, Eastern Orleans, Livingston, Lower Jefferson, Lower Lafourche, Lower Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard, Lower Terrebonne, Northwest St. Tammany, Southeast St. Tammany, Southern Tangipahoa, St. Charles, St. James, St. John The Baptist, Upper Jefferson, Upper Lafourche, Upper Plaquemines, Upper St. Bernard, Upper Terrebonne and Western Orleans. In Mississippi, Hancock and Harrison. * Until 10 PM CDT this evening. * Showers and thunderstorms will continue to produce heavy downpours through this evening. While most locations will receive 1 to 2 inches of rain, isolated higher amounts up to 6 inches will fall in just an hour or two. This will lead to localized flash flooding. * High rainfall rates could overwhelm drainages, leading to flooding in low-lying, urban, and other poor drainage areas. Flash flooding could occur in areas where the heaviest rain falls.
Allamakee County, IAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Allamakee, Clayton, Winneshiek by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 19:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-27 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for northeastern Iowa...and southwestern Wisconsin. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Allamakee; Clayton; Winneshiek The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Clayton County in northeastern Iowa Southern Allamakee County in northeastern Iowa Southeastern Winneshiek County in northeastern Iowa * Until 815 PM CDT. * At 729 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Postville, or 10 miles southwest of Waukon, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Postville, Monona, McGregor, Marquette, Farmersburg, Hardin, Luana, Castalia, and Waterville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Allegheny County, PAweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Allegheny, Armstrong, Fayette, Fayette Ridges, Greene, Indiana by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-01 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-02 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Allegheny; Armstrong; Fayette; Fayette Ridges; Greene; Indiana; Washington; Westmoreland; Westmoreland Ridges FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of east central Ohio, including the following areas, Belmont, Monroe and Noble. Portions of Pennsylvania, including the following areas, Allegheny, Armstrong, Fayette, Greene, Higher Elevations of Fayette, Higher Elevations of Westmoreland, Indiana, Washington and Westmoreland. Portions of West Virginia, including the following areas, Brooke, Eastern Preston, Eastern Tucker, Marion, Marshall, Monongalia, Ohio, Preston, Ridges of Eastern Monongalia and Northwestern Preston, Western Tucker and Wetzel. * From late tonight through late Wednesday night. * Remnants of Ida will bring 1-4 inches of rain, potentially more in some areas southeast of Pittsburgh, which may result in flash flooding. * In addition to flash flooding, considerable river flooding is also possible. The greatest risk will occur along small streams in southwest Pennsylvania and northern West Virginia in the higher terrain of the Allegheny Mountains.
Chickasaw County, IAweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Chickasaw by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 20:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-27 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Chickasaw The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northern Chickasaw County in northeastern Iowa Southern Howard County in northeastern Iowa * Until 900 PM CDT. * At 704 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. The heavy rain has ended so water levels should recede after 8 pm. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Elma, Alta Vista, Lourdes, Highway 63 And County B 22, Maple Leaf, Schley, Lylahs Marsh County Park, Saude and County B 17 And Bell Avenue.
Alleghany County, VAweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Alleghany, Amherst, Bath, Bedford, Botetourt, Craig, Floyd by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-31 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-02 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. Check preparedness requirements and be ready for quick action if a Flash Flood Warning is issued or flash flooding is observed. Seek higher ground immediately. Do not drive your vehicle into areas where water covers the road. Remember...TURN AROUND...DON`T DROWN! You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Alleghany; Amherst; Bath; Bedford; Botetourt; Craig; Floyd; Franklin; Montgomery; Patrick; Roanoke; Rockbridge .The remnants of Tropical Storm Ida will move toward southwest Virginia and southern West Virginia by late Tuesday into early Wednesday. This will bring widespread heavy rainfall Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday afternoon. FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Blacksburg has expanded the * Flash Flood Watch to include portions of North Carolina and Virginia, including the following areas, in North Carolina, Alleghany NC, Ashe, Stokes, Surry, Watauga, Wilkes and Yadkin. In Virginia, Alleghany VA, Amherst, Bath, Bedford, Botetourt, Craig, Floyd, Franklin, Montgomery, Patrick, Roanoke and Rockbridge. * From Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday evening. * Widespread heavy rain is expected first with the spiral bands of showers and scattered thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon and evening, then transition to a steadier moderate to occasionally heavy rainfall Tuesday night into Wednesday. Widespread rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected with locally heavier amounts of 2 -4 inches possible where any rain bands set up and persist over a particular area. Localized thunderstorms could also result in high rainfall rates in some locations. * Widespread minor flooding is expected which will impact low-lying, poor drainage, and typically flood prone areas. Small creeks and streams will likely rise out of their banks and flood adjacent areas. Landslides and mudslides will also be possible in areas of steeper terrain closer to the Blue Ridge. Some roads and highways could become impassable as a result of mudslides and/or stream and creek flooding.
Fayette County, PAweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Fayette, Washington, Westmoreland by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-01 19:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-03 06:22:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding. Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings. Additional information is available at weather.gov/pbz. PAZ029-073-075-310330- /O.NEW.KPBZ.FL.A.0006.210901T2350Z-210903T1022Z/ /CHRP1.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.NO/ 1119 AM EDT Mon Aug 30 2021 The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a * Flood Watch for the Monongahela River Near Charleroi. * From Wednesday evening to Friday morning. * At 10:00 AM EDT Monday the stage was 10.5 feet. * Flood stage is 28.0 feet. * Flooding is possible. * Forecast...Flood stage may be reached Wednesday evening. * Impact...At 30.0 feet, Backwater flooding along Pigeon Creek in Monongahela, begins to flood the lowest building in Penos Plaza, Armstrong Park, and closes Wall Street Bridge across Pigeon Creek. * Impact...At 31.6 feet, Lock walls overtopped. * Impact...At 32.0 feet, Flooding occurs on Connellsville, Fourth, Cook, and Main Streets in Fayette City * Impact...At 33.0 feet, Flooding is widespread in Fayette City. Target Area: Fayette; Washington; Westmoreland The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh PA has issued a Flood Watch for the following rivers in Pennsylvania Monongahela River Near Charleroi affecting Washington, Westmoreland and Fayette Counties. Monongahela River At Grays Landing affecting Greene and Fayette Counties. Monongahela River Near Elizabeth affecting Allegheny and Washington Counties. Monongahela River At Point Marion affecting Greene and Fayette Counties. Monongahela River At Braddock affecting Allegheny County. Conemaugh River At Seward affecting Indiana and Higher Elevations of Westmoreland zones. Youghiogheny River At Connellsville affecting Fayette County. .Heavy rainfall associated with the passage of the remnants of Hurricane Ida could cause these locations to rise above flood stage.
Benton County, TNweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Benton, Carroll, Chester, Crockett, Decatur, Fayette, Gibson by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-30 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-01 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Benton; Carroll; Chester; Crockett; Decatur; Fayette; Gibson; Hardeman; Hardin; Haywood; Henderson; Henry; Lauderdale; Madison; McNairy; Shelby; Tipton; Weakley FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee, including the following areas, in North Mississippi, Alcorn, Benton MS, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Coahoma, DeSoto, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee MS, Marshall, Monroe, Panola, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Quitman, Tallahatchie, Tate, Tippah, Tishomingo, Tunica, Union and Yalobusha. In West Tennessee, Benton TN, Carroll, Chester, Crockett, Decatur, Fayette, Gibson, Hardeman, Hardin, Haywood, Henderson, Henry, Lauderdale, Madison, McNairy, Shelby, Tipton and Weakley. * From Monday morning through late Tuesday night. * Widespread heavy rainfall associated with the remnants of Hurricane Ida are expected to affect portions of the Mid-South Monday and Tuesday. Rainfall amounts of 2 to 6 inches with locally higher amounts are possible. * Areas of flash flooding could result in road closures and may threaten some structures with inundation.
Nemaha County, NEweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Nemaha, Pawnee, Richardson by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-03 02:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-03 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Nemaha; Pawnee; Richardson FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of southeast Nebraska, including the following areas, Nemaha, Pawnee and Richardson. * Until 7 AM CDT this morning. * Scattered thunderstorms will continue to move through the area early this morning. Locally heavy rain will be possible.
Cumberland County, MEweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Coastal Cumberland, Coastal Waldo, Interior Waldo, Knox by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-02 03:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-02 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Coastal Cumberland; Coastal Waldo; Interior Waldo; Knox; Lincoln; Sagadahoc FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of south central and southwest Maine, including the following areas, in south central Maine, Coastal Waldo, Interior Waldo, Knox, Lincoln and Sagadahoc. In southwest Maine, Coastal Cumberland. * Through this evening. * Widespread rain will continue across the midcoast counties through midday. Rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected, with locally higher amounts possible.
Allegany County, MDweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Allegany by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-02 10:26:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-02 10:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Allegany FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 1030 AM EDT THIS MORNING FOR NORTHWESTERN WASHINGTON AND NORTHEASTERN ALLEGANY COUNTIES Flood waters have receded. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Washington County, MDweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-02 04:56:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-03 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Washington FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 1030 AM EDT THIS MORNING FOR NORTHWESTERN WASHINGTON AND NORTHEASTERN ALLEGANY COUNTIES Flood waters have receded. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Middlesex County, NJweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Middlesex by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-02 21:24:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-03 08:25:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around...don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Middlesex The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has extended the * Flood Warning for Central Middlesex County in northern New Jersey * Until 530 AM EDT Friday. * At 1059 PM EDT, gauge reports indicated flooding is ongoing. * For Manalapan Brook at Spotswood: At 10:15pm the stage was 19.28 feet. Flood Stage is 19 feet.
Garfield County, UTweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Garfield, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-02 07:51:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-02 08:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Garfield; Wayne FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 AM MDT THIS MORNING FOR NORTHEASTERN GARFIELD AND SOUTH CENTRAL WAYNE COUNTIES Flood waters have receded. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.

Comments / 0

Community Policy