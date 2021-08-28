Flash Flood Watch issued for Allamakee, Chickasaw, Clayton, Fayette, Floyd, Howard by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-31 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-02 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. Check preparedness requirements and be ready for quick action if a Flash Flood Warning is issued or flash flooding is observed. Seek higher ground immediately. Do not drive your vehicle into areas where water covers the road. Remember...TURN AROUND...DON`T DROWN! You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Alleghany; Amherst; Bath; Bedford; Botetourt; Craig; Floyd; Franklin; Montgomery; Patrick; Roanoke; Rockbridge .The remnants of Tropical Storm Ida will move toward southwest Virginia and southern West Virginia by late Tuesday into early Wednesday. This will bring widespread heavy rainfall Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday afternoon. FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Blacksburg has expanded the * Flash Flood Watch to include portions of North Carolina and Virginia, including the following areas, in North Carolina, Alleghany NC, Ashe, Stokes, Surry, Watauga, Wilkes and Yadkin. In Virginia, Alleghany VA, Amherst, Bath, Bedford, Botetourt, Craig, Floyd, Franklin, Montgomery, Patrick, Roanoke and Rockbridge. * From Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday evening. * Widespread heavy rain is expected first with the spiral bands of showers and scattered thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon and evening, then transition to a steadier moderate to occasionally heavy rainfall Tuesday night into Wednesday. Widespread rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected with locally heavier amounts of 2 -4 inches possible where any rain bands set up and persist over a particular area. Localized thunderstorms could also result in high rainfall rates in some locations. * Widespread minor flooding is expected which will impact low-lying, poor drainage, and typically flood prone areas. Small creeks and streams will likely rise out of their banks and flood adjacent areas. Landslides and mudslides will also be possible in areas of steeper terrain closer to the Blue Ridge. Some roads and highways could become impassable as a result of mudslides and/or stream and creek flooding.