Here’s the cheapest gas in Morristown Saturday
(MORRISTOWN, TN) According to Morristown gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon on gas.
Weigel's at 5290 Davy Crockett Pkwy was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Lee's Food Mart at 4450 Enka Hwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.87 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.04
$3.39
$3.11
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.83
$3.13
$3.53
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$3.10
$3.40
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$3.10
$3.40
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$3.05
$3.25
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$3.15
$3.55
$2.99
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
