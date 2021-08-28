Cancel
Morristown, TN

Here’s the cheapest gas in Morristown Saturday

Posted by 
Morristown Journal
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cg8Gp_0bfkau0v00

(MORRISTOWN, TN) According to Morristown gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon on gas.

Weigel's at 5290 Davy Crockett Pkwy was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Lee's Food Mart at 4450 Enka Hwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.87 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Weigel's

5290 Davy Crockett Pkwy, Morristown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.04
$3.39
$3.11

Fastop

105 Thoroughbred Run Rd, Morristown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.83
$3.13
$3.53
$--

Sunoco

924 E Morris Blvd, Morristown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.10
$3.40
$2.99

Sunoco

1344 Buffalo Tr, Morristown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.10
$3.40
$--

Ingles

3980 West Andrew Johnson Hwy, Morristown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.05
$3.25
$2.99

BP

5056 W Andrew Johnson Hwy, Morristown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.15
$3.55
$2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Morristown Journal

Morristown Journal

Morristown, TN
