Here’s the cheapest gas in Morristown Saturday

(MORRISTOWN, TN) According to Morristown gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon on gas.

Weigel's at 5290 Davy Crockett Pkwy was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Lee's Food Mart at 4450 Enka Hwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.87 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Weigel's 5290 Davy Crockett Pkwy, Morristown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.04 $ 3.39 $ 3.11

Fastop 105 Thoroughbred Run Rd, Morristown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ 3.13 $ 3.53 $ --

Sunoco 924 E Morris Blvd, Morristown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.10 $ 3.40 $ 2.99

Sunoco 1344 Buffalo Tr, Morristown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.10 $ 3.40 $ --

Ingles 3980 West Andrew Johnson Hwy, Morristown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.05 $ 3.25 $ 2.99

BP 5056 W Andrew Johnson Hwy, Morristown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.15 $ 3.55 $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.