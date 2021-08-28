This is the cheapest gas in Columbus right now

(COLUMBUS, MS) According to Columbus gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.22 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Murphy USA at 1913-A Us-45 N. Regular there was listed at $2.68 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.9 at Pump And Save at 517 18Th Ave N, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.77.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy USA 1913-A Us-45 N, Columbus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.68 $ 2.98 $ 3.28 $ --

Chevron 1402 Main St, Columbus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 3.09 $ 3.49 $ 2.89

Love's Travel Stop 525 Tuscaloosa Rd, Columbus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.69 $ 3.06 $ 3.41 $ 2.92 card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ 3.41 $ 2.97

Kroger 1829 Us-45 N, Columbus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ 3.03 $ 3.43 $ 3.09

Sprint Mart 111 Lehmberg Rd, Columbus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ 3.07 $ 3.37 $ --

Sprint 712 N 5Th St, Columbus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.