Columbus, MS

This is the cheapest gas in Columbus right now

Columbus Post
 7 days ago
(COLUMBUS, MS) According to Columbus gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.22 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Murphy USA at 1913-A Us-45 N. Regular there was listed at $2.68 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.9 at Pump And Save at 517 18Th Ave N, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.77.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy USA

1913-A Us-45 N, Columbus
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.68
$2.98
$3.28
$--

Chevron

1402 Main St, Columbus
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$3.09
$3.49
$2.89

Love's Travel Stop

525 Tuscaloosa Rd, Columbus
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.69
$3.06
$3.41
$2.92
card
card$2.69
$--
$3.41
$2.97

Kroger

1829 Us-45 N, Columbus
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.73
$3.03
$3.43
$3.09

Sprint Mart

111 Lehmberg Rd, Columbus
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.73
$3.07
$3.37
$--

Sprint

712 N 5Th St, Columbus
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.74
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Columbus Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

