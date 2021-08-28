Where's the cheapest gas in Kingman?

(KINGMAN, AZ) Gas prices vary across in the Kingman area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.80 per gallon.

Canada Mart at 210 W Andy Devine Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.19 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 1224 W Beale St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.99.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.47 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Canada Mart 210 W Andy Devine Ave , Kingman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ --

Smith's 3490 N Stockton Hill Rd, Kingman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.26 $ 3.36 $ 3.57 $ 3.54

Maverik 3480 East Andy Divine Ave, Kingman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.26 $ 3.46 $ 3.66 $ 3.45

Safeway 3123 N Stockton Hill Rd, Kingman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.27 $ 3.39 $ 3.61 $ 3.48

Circle K 3130 N Stockton Hill Rd, Kingman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.27 $ 3.59 $ 3.87 $ --

Safeway 3970 Stockton Hill Rd, Kingman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.27 $ 3.55 $ 3.76 $ 3.55

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.