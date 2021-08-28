Cancel
Eagles' Gardner Minshew: Traded to Philly

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Minshew was traded to the Eagles from the Jaguars for a conditional sixth-round pick Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. It appears as if the quarterback competition orchestrated by coach Urban Meyer paid off as the Jaguars were able to land a sixth-round pick, which could turn into a fifth depending on how much Minshew plays on his new team. It's a curious move on the side of the Eagles considering Joe Flacco was supposedly locked in as the team's top backup, but the move to acquire Minshew might mean the veteran Super Bowl winner could slide down on the depth chart. It's hard to imagine the 2019 sixth-round pick will challenge Jalen Hurts for the starting spot, but Minshew is a cheap asset who has proved to be a relatively quality backup during his handful of starts thus far in his career.

