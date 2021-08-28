Royals' Whit Merrifield: Swipes 38th bag
Merrifield went 2-for-5 with a double, two runs, a walk and a stolen base in Friday's 8-7 victory versus the Mariners. Merrifield led off the game with a double and quickly stole third base before scoring the Royals' first run. The theft was his 38th of the campaign, moving him two behind Starling Marte for the league lead. Merrifield has been red hot at the plate of late, registering five multi-hit efforts over his past seven games. Over that span, he is slashing .419/.457/.710 with a home run, nine RBI, eight runs and two stolen bases.www.cbssports.com
