Royals' Whit Merrifield: Swipes 38th bag

Mondesi went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, a stolen base and an additional run scored in Wednesday's loss to Cleveland. Mondesi missed over two months with an oblique injury, and he showed some rust by striking out three times in his return to action. However, the 26-year-old was dynamic when he didn't whiff. He singled in his first at-bat, was advanced to second, stole third and scored on a corresponding throwing error. Mondesi later blasted a 422-foot solo shot to left field for what ended up being the Royals' final run of the game. The oft-injured infielder could be a major factor down the stretch for fantasy managers who have patiently held onto him, particularly given his ability to rack up stolen bases in bunches.