There’s a young quarterback headed to the City of Brotherly Love. Could the addition of Gardner Minshew mean the Eagles could have a new Week 1 starter?. This offseason, Philadelphia Eagles’ general manager Howie Roseman dealt the second overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft to the Indianapolis Colts. Quarterback Carson Wentz’s five-year stay in the City of Brotherly Love saw him start all 16 games as a rookie, put up MVP-like numbers a year later. Then came a string of injuries that in some ways affected his performance.