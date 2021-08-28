Where's the cheapest gas in Sebring?

(SEBRING, FL) According to Sebring gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.07 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Marathon at 2912 Us-27 S. Regular there was listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.96 at Chevron at 1035 Us-27 N, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.92.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Marathon 2912 Us-27 S, Sebring

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ 3.34 $ 3.79 $ -- card card $ 2.93 $ -- $ -- $ --

Marathon 3504 Us-27 S , Sebring

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.97

Marathon 3641 Us-27 S, Sebring

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.07 card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.07

Murphy Express 3293 Us-27 N, Sebring

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.20 $ 3.55 $ 3.06

Shell 3030 Us-27 S, Sebring

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.91 $ 3.28 $ 3.58 $ --

Gate 300 Us-27 N, Sebring

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.91 $ 3.21 $ 3.56 $ 3.08

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.