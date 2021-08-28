Cancel
Sebring, FL

Where's the cheapest gas in Sebring?

Posted by 
Sebring News Alert
Sebring News Alert
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QEnOA_0bfkaFGU00

(SEBRING, FL) According to Sebring gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.07 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Marathon at 2912 Us-27 S. Regular there was listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.96 at Chevron at 1035 Us-27 N, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.92.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Marathon

2912 Us-27 S, Sebring
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.89
$3.34
$3.79
$--
card
card$2.93
$--
$--
$--

Marathon

3504 Us-27 S , Sebring
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.89
$--
$--
$2.97

Marathon

3641 Us-27 S, Sebring
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.07
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.07

Murphy Express

3293 Us-27 N, Sebring
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.20
$3.55
$3.06

Shell

3030 Us-27 S, Sebring
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.91
$3.28
$3.58
$--

Gate

300 Us-27 N, Sebring
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.91
$3.21
$3.56
$3.08

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

Sebring News Alert

Sebring News Alert

Sebring, FL
166
Followers
189
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

With Sebring News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

